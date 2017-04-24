RSPCA honours animals for their service on Anzac Day

HERO ANIMALS: This Anzac Day, the RSPCA will be pausing to reflect on all the animals who also served during conflicts.

THIS Anzac Day, staff and volunteers from the RSPCA will also be remembering the animals that risked their lives to save humans.

To honour their service, the RSPCA established the Purple Cross Award in 1993 to recognise animals who had done just that.

Since then, only 10 Purple Cross Awards have been issued, and one of those were given posthumously. Murphy, Simpson's donkey was awarded the Purple Cross to recognise the courage shown by the pack donkeys who risked their lives in World War One.

Two ex-military dogs have also received the Purple Cross. Sarbi, an explosive detection dog and Smoky, a tiny Yorkshire terrier who helped engineers lay a teletype wire beneath an air strip in extremely hazardous conditions. Smoky later became a post- traumatic stress dog who helped numerous soldiers cope with their injuries and mental issues.

Other recipients of the Purple Cross include beloved pets who stared danger right in the eye to save their owners from house fires, snakes, and even from drowning.

A rottweiler cross named Tank and a staffy named Muck saved the life of a toddler near Mackay in 2008. Both dogs dragged the young boy from the water to the bank.

These two dogs are the only dogs in the state to be given this prestigious recognition.

To bring greater awareness about the Purple Cross Award, the RSPCA have been selling special purple poppies to recognise those animals that went above and beyond their duties.

They'll be available at all World for Pets stores or online at www.worldforpets.com.au.