Queenslanders have been told they can commemorate Anzac Day "as normal" next week, as parades and dawn services have been given the go-ahead following the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions.

Deputy Premier Steven Miles said it was a really important day in our calendar and it's great that we can celebrate it this year.

"Last year Anzac Day was heavily disrupted by the lockdown and other measures we had to put in place to get on top of the pandemic," Mr Miles".

Large crowds around ANZAC Square watching the ANZAC Day parade in 2019. Brisbane. Photographer: Liam Kidston.



"And the fact we have such low numbers now means Anzac Day can start to get back to closer to normal.

"Many many marches and ceremonies will go ahead next weekend as well as the Light the Dawn commemoration that was started last year.

"Communities, and individuals and families have choices about how they commemorate this day."

Some events, however will still not go ahead, having already been cancelled due to the recent outbreak in southeast Queensland, and with just seven days to go April 25, there is too little time to make suitable preparations.

Sunday 18 April – coronavirus cases in Queensland:



• 0 new locally acquired

• 2 overseas acquired

• 27 active cases

• 1,518 total cases

• 2,400,577 tests conducted



Sadly, seven people with COVID-19 have died. 1,440 patients have recovered.#covid19pic.twitter.com/3LQqvgfRef — Annastacia Palaszczuk (@AnnastaciaMP) April 17, 2021



Queensland recorded two new COVID-19 cases overnight, both acquired overseas - one from PNG and one from Pakistan - and both detected in hotel quarantine.

People stand outside their homes at dawn to commemorate Anzac Day in Brisbane, Saturday, April 25, 2020. (AAP Image/Dan Peled)

More to come

Originally published as Anzac Day is 'good to go'