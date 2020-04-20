ANZAC DAY: how you can pay your respects from home this year

AS THE coronavirus emergency continues, the difficult decision has been made to cancel time-honoured ANZAC DAY ceremonies scheduled for this weekend.

The decision has been met with acceptance and sorrow, from RSL services throughout the country.

“There is great sadness throughout the RSL network as a whole, not just our Sub Branch at Esk,” Esk RSL secretary Stephen Bird said.

“This is a tradition which has been ongoing since the first ever ANZAC DAY.”

Thought traditional services will no longer be able to proceed due to the restrictions on public gatherings, memorials will remain open, and some RSLs will be carrying out modest ceremonies.

“A wreath will be laid at The Esk Cenotaph on behalf of the Esk Sub Branch and the local community during the morning,” Mr Bird said.

“We are unable to publicise the timing of this event as it would contravene the current laws in relation to crowds and public events.”

He encouraged locals to spare the time to pay their respects at their local memorials, provided they did so safely.

“We would ask that if people intend to do that, they adhere strictly to the protocols in place regarding numbers and distancing,” he said.

“We are not recommending that people meet in groups to commemorate.”

He also suggested ways that people could show their respects from home.

“I am aware some people are downloading some forms of remembrance service to play on an electronic device during this period.,” he said.

“Some will be conducting their own form of remembrance service at their home flag pole. Others I am aware of intend to play the Last Post and Rouse over some form of speaker system with a period of silence between both.”

For those living elsewhere, RSL Queensland has a range of streaming activities planned for the day, with more information available on their website.

Many RSLs are also supporting the “Light Up The Dawn”, which is being widely publicised on TV.

“It is suggested that people stand in their driveways, on their balconies or in their front door with a lit candle in silence for 2 minutes at 6am on Saturday and remember those who have given their lives in service to our nation, those still serving in the A. D. F and those who have served, either Returned or not,” Mr Bird said.