ANZAC DAY: Full road closures list for Ipswich

A LARGE number of roads around Ipswich will be closed for marches and Anzac Day services including Brisbane St in the CBD where there will be rolling closures from 10.45am.
Here's a complete list of road closures for the Ipswich 2017 Anzac Day (April 25) commemorations and celebrations.
4am - 5am
- Mill Street, Rosewood
- Nicholas Street, Ipswich between Limestone and South streets
- Limestone Street, Ipswich bus lane and loading zone between Nicholas and Ellenborough streets
- Church and Queen streets, Goodna between Alice and Mill streets
4.15 am - 4.45 am
- Coal Street, Bundamba between Brisbane Road and Short Street
- Brisbane Road, Ipswich between Coal Street and Braeside Road
5am - 6.30 am
- Roderick Street, Ipswich between Omar and Waghorn streets
6am - 8.15 am
- McGregor Street and Roseberry Parade, Woodend between Panton and Elizabeth streets
7am - 8.30 am
- Delacy Street, North Ipswich at the intersection of Smith Street near the Railway Workshop Museum
7.30 am - 9am
- Green Street, Booval between Brisbane and Glebe roads
7.30 am - 10am
- Church and Queen streets, Goodna between Alice and Mill streets
7.30 am - 1.30 pm
- The Terrace, Ipswich between Pine Street and Lamington Parade
8.15 am - 9.30 am
- Nicholas Street, Ipswich between Limestone and Roderick streets
- Limestone Street, Ipswich bus lane and loading zone between Nicholas and Ellenborough streets
8.30 am - 10am
- Rosewood: Church Lane, John St, Mill St
8.45 am - 9.30 am
- Coal Street, Bundamba between Brisbane Road and Short Street
- Brisbane Road, Ipswich between Coal Street and Byrne Road
9.45 am - 11.30 am
- Brisbane Street, Ipswich between Ellenborough and Burnett streets
- Waghorn Street, Ipswichbetween Darling Street East and Limestone Street
10.45 am
- Brisbane Street, Ipswich between Ellenborough and East streets and East Street between Brisbane Street and The Terrace (rolling closure from this time)