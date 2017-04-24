ANZAC DAY: Full road closures list for Ipswich

A LARGE number of roads around Ipswich will be closed for marches and Anzac Day services including Brisbane St in the CBD where there will be rolling closures from 10.45am.

Here's a complete list of road closures for the Ipswich 2017 Anzac Day (April 25) commemorations and celebrations.

4am - 5am

Mill Street, Rosewood

Nicholas Street, Ipswich between Limestone and South streets

Limestone Street, Ipswich bus lane and loading zone between Nicholas and Ellenborough streets

Church and Queen streets, Goodna between Alice and Mill streets

4.15 am - 4.45 am

Coal Street, Bundamba between Brisbane Road and Short Street

Brisbane Road, Ipswich between Coal Street and Braeside Road

5am - 6.30 am

Roderick Street, Ipswich between Omar and Waghorn streets

6am - 8.15 am

McGregor Street and Roseberry Parade, Woodend between Panton and Elizabeth streets

7am - 8.30 am

Delacy Street, North Ipswich at the intersection of Smith Street near the Railway Workshop Museum

7.30 am - 9am

Green Street, Booval between Brisbane and Glebe roads

7.30 am - 10am

Church and Queen streets, Goodna between Alice and Mill streets

7.30 am - 1.30 pm

The Terrace, Ipswich between Pine Street and Lamington Parade

8.15 am - 9.30 am

Nicholas Street, Ipswich between Limestone and Roderick streets

Limestone Street, Ipswich bus lane and loading zone between Nicholas and Ellenborough streets

8.30 am - 10am

Rosewood: Church Lane, John St, Mill St

8.45 am - 9.30 am

Coal Street, Bundamba between Brisbane Road and Short Street

Brisbane Road, Ipswich between Coal Street and Byrne Road

9.45 am - 11.30 am

Brisbane Street, Ipswich between Ellenborough and Burnett streets

Waghorn Street, Ipswichbetween Darling Street East and Limestone Street

10.45 am