Anzac Day - a time to reflect on the sacrifice

NEXT Tuesday, April 25, Australians and New Zealanders from all walks of life, in every city, town, hamlet and community will stop and reflect on those service men and women who served and died in war and on operational service.

Anzac Day is a day in which we remember the sacrifice these men and women made for their country.

It goes beyond the anniversary of the landing on Gallipoli in 1915 as the spirit of Anzac, with its qualities of courage, mateship, and sacrifice, continues to have meaning and relevance for our sense of national identity.

Australia was only a very young nation when war was declared in 1914 and the Australian Government was keen to gain a strong reputation with the nations of the world.

It was only natural that once Britain declared war that Australia would be part of the Commonwealth forces.

The Australian and New Zealand expeditionary forces formed part of the contingent that set out to capture the Gallipoli Peninsula to open the Dardanelles to the allied navies in 1915.

Although the Gallipoli campaign failed in its military objectives, the actions of Australian and New Zealand forces left a powerful legacy that was to become known as the "Anzac legend”.

This legend has cemented itself as an important part of the identity of both nations.

The Australian Army at that time followed military procedure of what is termed 'stand-to', where soldiers in defensive positions were awake, alert and at their weapons ready for any attack which may take place as the half-light of dawn was a favoured time for attack.

This procedure was repeated at sunset.

After the First World War, returned soldiers sought the comradeship they had felt in those quiet, peaceful moments before dawn. A dawn vigil became the basis for commemoration in several places after the war.

A dawn requiem mass was held at Albany as early as 1918, and wreath laying and commemoration ceremonies took place at dawn in other places in Australia as a regular way of remembering the sacrifice these men and women made during conflict.

During the last decade, the 'Dawn Service' has seen numbers of people attending dramatically increase as they pay their respects to all service personnel who have given the ultimate sacrifice in the numerous conflicts that Australia has been involved in since that 'War to End all Wars' ceased.

Throughout Ipswich many dawn services will be conducted at or around 4.27am.

It is the time when the ANZAC troops first hit the beaches of Gallipoli and commemorates the sacrifices made by those gallant ANZACs.

But more than that it honors what is described as 'the birth of a Nation'.

Age shall not weary them

nor the years condemn,

at the going down of the sun

and in the morning,

we will remember them.

LEST WE FORGET