Anzac Day parade through the Ipswich CBD on Wednesday.
Anzac Day parade through the Ipswich CBD on Wednesday. Rob Williams
ANZAC DAY: A full list of this year's services

Navarone Farrell
by
23rd Apr 2019 12:00 PM

IPSWICH SERVICES:

BOOVAL

8.00 am: Honour Stone, Cameron Park, Green St (preceded by a march at 7.55 am from cnr Green St and Glebe Rad)

BRASSALL

4.27 am: Ipswich Adventist School, 56 Hunter Stt

BUNDAMBA

4.27 am: Honour Stone, Bundamba Memorial Park, Brisbane Road (preceded by march 4.15 am from cnr Brisbane Rd and Coal St)

9.15 am: Honour Stone, Bundamba Memorial Park, Brisbane Road (preceded by march 9.00 am from cnr Brisbane Rd and Coal St)

EBBW VALE

4.15 am: Honour Stone, cnr Brisbane Rd and Jordan St

8.30 am: Honour Stone, cnr Brisbane Rd and Jordan St

GOODNA

4.27 am: Honour Stone, cnr Queen and Church streets

8.30 am: Honour Stone, cnr Queen and Church streets (preceded by march at 8.00 am from cnr Queen and Alice streets)

GRANDCHESTER

6.00 am: Bigges Camp Park, Gordon Rd

IPSWICH

LIMESTONE HILL

6.30 am: Naval Cairn, 14 Queen Victoria Pde

RSL MEMORIAL GARDENS

4.27 am: Honour Stone, cnr Limestone and Nicholas streets

8.30 am: Honour Stone, cnr Limestone and Nicholas streets (preceded by march 8.20 am from South St)

MARBURG

7.30 am: Marburg Community Centre, cnr Queen and Edmond streets

NORTH IPSWICH

7.30 am: Honour Stone, Ipswich Railway Workshops (preceded by march 7.15 am from Smith St)

11.30 am: North Ipswich Reserve, The Terrace (preceded by march 10.45 am from cnr Brisbane and Ellenborough streets)

ONE MILE

9.30 am: West Ipswich One Mile War Memorial, Old Toowoomba Rd

PINE MOUNTAIN

9.00 am: Honour Stone, cnr Russells and Pine Mountain roads

REDBANK

4.27 am: Honour Stone, Redbank Memorial Reserve, Bridge St

11.00 am: Honour Stone, Redbank Memorial Reserve, Bridge St

REDBANK PLAINS

4.27 am: The Cenotaph, Redbank Plains Library Grounds

9.30 am: The Cenotaph, Redbank Plains Library Grounds (preceded by march 9.20am from the SES Depot in Willow Road)

ROSEWOOD

4.27 am: Rosewood Memorial Hall, ANZAC Park, Mill St (preceded by march 4.15am from The Rising Sun Hotel)

9.30 am: Rosewood Memorial Hall, ANZAC Park, Mill St (preceded by march 9.00 am from Community Park, John Street)

SPRINGFIELD CENTRAL

5.45 am: ADF Memorial, The Circle, Robelle Domain Springfield Central, Southern Cross Circuit

WOODEND

6.30 am: Honour Stone, junction of Roseberry Parade and MacGregor StreetIn Scenic Rim services will be held at:

SCENIC RIM SERVICES:

BOONAH

4.30am: Dawn service at the Boonah Monument

10.40am: March commences

11am: Commemoration service at the monument

HARRISVILLE

5am: Dawn service at Memorial Park

10.30am: March commences

11am: Commemoration service at Memorial Park

KALBAR

4.20am: Dawn service at Kalbar Monument

8.10am: March commences

8.30am: Commemoration service at Kalbar Monument　

PEAK CROSSING

4.45am: Dawn ceremony at the War Memorial

