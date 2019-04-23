ANZAC DAY: A full list of this year's services
IPSWICH SERVICES:
BOOVAL
8.00 am: Honour Stone, Cameron Park, Green St (preceded by a march at 7.55 am from cnr Green St and Glebe Rad)
BRASSALL
4.27 am: Ipswich Adventist School, 56 Hunter Stt
BUNDAMBA
4.27 am: Honour Stone, Bundamba Memorial Park, Brisbane Road (preceded by march 4.15 am from cnr Brisbane Rd and Coal St)
9.15 am: Honour Stone, Bundamba Memorial Park, Brisbane Road (preceded by march 9.00 am from cnr Brisbane Rd and Coal St)
EBBW VALE
4.15 am: Honour Stone, cnr Brisbane Rd and Jordan St
8.30 am: Honour Stone, cnr Brisbane Rd and Jordan St
GOODNA
4.27 am: Honour Stone, cnr Queen and Church streets
8.30 am: Honour Stone, cnr Queen and Church streets (preceded by march at 8.00 am from cnr Queen and Alice streets)
GRANDCHESTER
6.00 am: Bigges Camp Park, Gordon Rd
IPSWICH
LIMESTONE HILL
6.30 am: Naval Cairn, 14 Queen Victoria Pde
RSL MEMORIAL GARDENS
4.27 am: Honour Stone, cnr Limestone and Nicholas streets
8.30 am: Honour Stone, cnr Limestone and Nicholas streets (preceded by march 8.20 am from South St)
MARBURG
7.30 am: Marburg Community Centre, cnr Queen and Edmond streets
NORTH IPSWICH
7.30 am: Honour Stone, Ipswich Railway Workshops (preceded by march 7.15 am from Smith St)
11.30 am: North Ipswich Reserve, The Terrace (preceded by march 10.45 am from cnr Brisbane and Ellenborough streets)
ONE MILE
9.30 am: West Ipswich One Mile War Memorial, Old Toowoomba Rd
PINE MOUNTAIN
9.00 am: Honour Stone, cnr Russells and Pine Mountain roads
REDBANK
4.27 am: Honour Stone, Redbank Memorial Reserve, Bridge St
11.00 am: Honour Stone, Redbank Memorial Reserve, Bridge St
REDBANK PLAINS
4.27 am: The Cenotaph, Redbank Plains Library Grounds
9.30 am: The Cenotaph, Redbank Plains Library Grounds (preceded by march 9.20am from the SES Depot in Willow Road)
ROSEWOOD
4.27 am: Rosewood Memorial Hall, ANZAC Park, Mill St (preceded by march 4.15am from The Rising Sun Hotel)
9.30 am: Rosewood Memorial Hall, ANZAC Park, Mill St (preceded by march 9.00 am from Community Park, John Street)
SPRINGFIELD CENTRAL
5.45 am: ADF Memorial, The Circle, Robelle Domain Springfield Central, Southern Cross Circuit
WOODEND
6.30 am: Honour Stone, junction of Roseberry Parade and MacGregor StreetIn Scenic Rim services will be held at:
SCENIC RIM SERVICES:
BOONAH
4.30am: Dawn service at the Boonah Monument
10.40am: March commences
11am: Commemoration service at the monument
HARRISVILLE
5am: Dawn service at Memorial Park
10.30am: March commences
11am: Commemoration service at Memorial Park
KALBAR
4.20am: Dawn service at Kalbar Monument
8.10am: March commences
8.30am: Commemoration service at Kalbar Monument
PEAK CROSSING
4.45am: Dawn ceremony at the War Memorial