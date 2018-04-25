Menu
Wreaths were laid on the Laidley memorial at the Anzac Day 2018 Laidley Dawn Service at Laidley Memorial Park.
Anzac Day 2018 Laidley Dawn Service

Francis Witsenhuysen
by
25th Apr 2018 10:55 AM

AT THE going down of the sun and in the morning, we will remember them.

Thousands of people across the Lockyer Valley have gathered at dawn services today to honour Australian servicemen and women and commemorate the 103rd anniversary of the landing at Gallipoli.

More than 2000 people turned out for the Laidley Anzac Dawn Service at Laidley Memorial Park this morning.

Laidley RSL sub-branch president Tom Barton led the service, acknowledging those who fell at Gallipoli, and all past and present service men and women in Australia.

Lockyer Valley Regional Council Mayor Tanya Milligan welcomed and thanked those who attended.

"This morning we also stop to think and reflect on those currently serving," Cr Milligan said

"They protect our nations.

"May we never ever be complacent or forget the brave men and women that shaped our nation into what it is today."

For photos of the Anzac Day 2018 Laidley Dawn Service, see the gallery below.

 

