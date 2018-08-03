Menu
Major bank closing Ipswich branch

3rd Aug 2018 2:57 PM

THE ANZ Bank branch at Goodna will close this month.

Customers were told in an email on August 2 the branch on Queen St would close at 3pm on August 31 and it would be replaced with a new digital branch at Redbank Plaza.

There will be a five day gap between the old branch closing and the new service opening.

"At ANZ we're committed to continually improving your banking experience," the email read.

"As part of this commitment, we're relocating the Goodna branch at 19 Queen St to a new digital tenancy.

"Your new Goodna branch will be able to service all your daily transaction, home loan and commercial needs, with both online and face-to-face services available."

The new branch at tenancy 3205, Redbank Plaza, 205/1 Collingwood Drive will open at 9.30am on Wednesday, September 5, 2018.

Ipswich Queensland Times

