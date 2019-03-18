'Anyone can be a builder, it's a rort': Subbies advocate

TOUGHER government regulation is required to stop anybody buying a building company and running it into liquidation, a subbies advocate has declared.

Subbies United advocacy group spokesman John Goddard wants better regulations to make it more difficult for people to manage a building company.

"They should be a builder, do a course and know how the building industry works,” Mr Goddard said.

"You can have any blow-in come in here.

"It's just a rort.

"They know nothing about the industry.”

Mr Goddard said when he was a young apprentice it was difficult to climb to the top of the building industry.

"Anyone can run a building company these days,” he said.

Boss of the failed GJ Gardner North Ipswich franchise Pieter Burghout worked as chief executive of the Building and Construction Industry Training Organisation in New Zealand.

Before that he transitioned from law and became a carpenter's apprentice.

The Queensland Building and Construction Commission suspended the company licence of TP Enterprises Aotearea, trading as GJ Gardner Homes Ipswich, on January 17 for failing to meet financial requirements.

When it entered liquidation on January 23, the commission started exclusion action which could see the director of GJ Gardner Homes Ipswich excluded from the industry for a minimum of three years, or possibly permanently if involved in a separate insolvency.

On January 30, the QBCC sent 54 letters to potentially affected home owners to advise them to lodge a claim if they had incomplete building work.

So far, the commission has received 15 non-completion claims.

Two of the claims have been closed as the properties have been completed, one has been approved and 12 are at various stages of assessment.