Anxious weekend for stolen car pursuit accused

IT HAS been an anxious Australia Day long weekend for a teenager accused of being involved in a police pursuit.

The teen, from the town of Howard, near Maryborough, began a bail application before Ipswich magistrate Donna MacCallum on Thursday afternoon that was adjourned part-heard and is set to resume this morning.

Police opposed bail of the 18-year-old, who faces more than six charges involving the unlawful use of a motor vehicle at Raceview on Wednesday, January 24.

The police prosecutor said that when police had been called to assist, several people were seen riding in the BMW that was allegedly stolen from Graceville.

Its owner saw it with four people inside. A TV and two laptops had also been stolen.

The teen is not alleged to have been the driver, but police allege the BMW was driven in an evasive manner, swerving into oncoming traffic at a speed of 130km/h.

Ms MacCallum heard police used tyre deflation devices on the Lowood-Fernvale Rd, north-west of Ipswich.

"It lost large amounts of rubber (from the) deflated tyres," the senior officer said.

The BMW had gone off the road into a ditch and its four teenage occupants then refused to get out of the car.

The court heard the police had to smash a window and physically extract the four suspects. The 18-year-old is alleged to have told officers at the police watch-house that he knew the BMW was stolen and he was seated in its front passenger seat.

The prosecutor said the teen told police that "they didn't stop the car as that wouldn't be any fun".

He said it was "that attitude" that indicated a likelihood of committing further offences if given bail.

The prosecutor said there had also been a burglary at Minden that same morning (January 24) in which a wallet, bankcards and licence was stolen.

The items were seen inside the BMW and the teenager declined to answer questions.

There had also been an incident at Lowood when a car was entered and remote control removed, and an attempted entry of car parked at an aged care facility.

In opposing his bail, the prosecutor said the teen also had marijuana, and refused to remove himself from the BMW. In search of the car two gold rings and a silver ring were found.

"The driver of the car was seen smoking cannabis while driving," the prosecutor said.

Ms MacCallum said the accused was now 18 and while not being the alleged driver had not personally put others at risk.

Ms MacCallum adjourned the bail application to allow police to check out the suitability of a possible bail address, and gather additional information on a burglary offence.