Anxious neighbour smashes ‘spy’ cameras

FEARFUL that her neighbour’s security camera was spying on her movements outside her home, an Ipswich court this week heard how a woman grabbed a pole and smashed it.

When the CCTV camera was promptly replaced, the woman went back and smashed it into pieces again, with the incident recorded by the complainant.

Jessica Taylor was this week ordered to pay compensation to her neighbour for the damage.

Taylor, 37, from Raceview, on Tuesday faced Ipswich Magistrates Court where she pleaded guilty to two charges of wilful damage.

The charges related to offences carried out on July 19 and July 20.

Prosecutor Sergeant Brad Dick said the woman’s neighbour had a security camera installed that could pan and tilt, at a cost of $69.

At 11.40am on July 19 Taylor walked down the driveway of the Raceview unit complex where the camera was fixed and with a long pole struck the camera, causing it to fall to the ground.

Sgt Dick said on the following day, after the first camera had been replaced, Taylor was seen to walk back to her door to retrieve a pole, then walk to the camera, where she was recorded looking directly into it.

She then used the pole to repeatedly hit the camera, which was completely destroyed.

The CCTV recording showed her in the act, the court heard.

Taylor later made admissions to police.

“She did not appreciate the cameras had motion detectors and believed they were catching her personally,” Sgt Dick said.

“The cameras made her feel anxious.”

Taylor had nothing to say in court when offered the opportunity to speak by Magistrate Donna MacCallum.

Ms MacCallum said Taylor had no previous convictions and in the circumstances a $200 fine was appropriate. No conviction was recorded against her.

Taylor was also ordered to pay compensation.