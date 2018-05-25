Antoniolli's register updated with cycling jersey

A CYCLING jersey given to Andrew Antoniolli by a man involved in his fraud case has been added to the mayor's register of interests.

According to his updated register, Cr Antoniolli received a 24/7 Cycling Safety Fund jersey from Troy Dobinson.

It is understood he received the jersey at the opening of the Ipswich Criterium Track in March.

Mr Dobinson is expected to be a witness in the mayor's court case - where Cr Antoniolli is fighting seven charges of fraud and denies wrongdoing.

As a condition of his bail, Cr Antoniolli was later banned from having contact with Mr Dobinson.

In April, the QT reported the Crime and Corruption Commission had taken a bike from Cr Antoniolli's offices after Ipswich City Council scrambled to audit a number of memorabilia items.

Mr Dobinson, who is not accused of wrongdoing, was instrumental in securing funding for the Ipswich Criterium Cycling Track, previously worked at the Yellow Jersey bicycle shop.

Only items above $500 in value are required to be added to a councillor's register of interests.

It is not known whether the jersey is valued at more than that amount.

Cr Antoniolli has previously said he prefers to take a conservative approach and add items to increase transparency.

"I think it's much better, more transparent, easily accessible and people can look at it," he said in December.

In the register of interests update, which could be his last as mayor, Cr Antoniolli advised he was no longer a member of the Australian Labor Party.

He was asked to leave the party after being charged by the Crime and Corruption Commission in March.

Cr Antoniolli has been suspended from the Ipswich City Council and his access to a supplied phone, car and offices has been removed.