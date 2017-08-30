Antoniolli's call for Springfield, Ipswich to unite as one

IPSWICH Mayor Elect Andrew Antoniolli is calling on Springfield to help bridge the perceived divide between old and new Ipswich.

Mayor Elect Antoniolli will speak at a special mayoral breakfast hosted by the Springfield Chamber of Commerce next week and said it was time Springfield and Ipswich saw itself as one city and not 'us' versus 'them'.

"There is a perception that Springfield gets everything and Ipswich central misses out and I think changing that belief is certainly going to be a big challenge,” Mr Antoniolli said.

"I recognise that most people in Springfield don't even know about that feeling or view from the remainder of the city, so it's important they are aware of it,” he said.

"I can try to address people's view from this side of the creek and if Springfield can share that message of Ipswich being one big city and are happy to share everything they have with remainder of city, that would really help. I don't believe people even see it that way, I think that is just the perception of what people think is going on.

"People of central Ipswich probably just see a lot of work and activity in the newly developed areas which pretty much have everything such as footpaths and curbing, but what most people don't realise is that it is all done under the dime of the developer.

"I don't think that's fully appreciated or understood, so that's the thing we need the whole of Ipswich to understand is that we're fortunate here because it has been done.”

Mayor Elect Antoniolli said the breakfast meeting will also be a good opportunity to reassure local businesses about the Council's commitment to the area and for people to get to know how he operates as an individual and mayor.

"Ipswich is a a beautiful city, it just needs to address some of its legacy issues,”Mr Antoniolli said.

"We need to reassure people with respect to how Council operates by improving the level of engagement within the community, particularly in the business sector and we need to ensure that there is ongoing confidence in the future of our city, regardless of who is at the helm.

"I know that within the Greater Springfield area there are concerns about the large amount of clearing and how that is being managed and they are practices we need to look at improving for better environmental outcomes.

"It will also be an opportunity for people to get to know who I am and the leader I am- I'm certainly not as flashy as the previous mayor was, I'm all about bringing a team of workers with me rather than being seen as the bright, shining light.

"The people of Ipswich elected a council only 16 or 17 months ago and they put great confidence in those people, so this is a golden opportunity for all of those councillors to shine in their own right.”

Greater Springfield Chamber of Commerce president Neil Coupland said he organised the event as he believed it would be a good opportunity to give the business community an insight into the direction of the new mayor and that he supported the idea of helping promote Ipswich and Springfield as one rather than two separate cities.

"People need to understand that the exact opposite to the current perception is true- the fact is if you analyse it, because of the developers such as Mater and Aveo, those facilities were not put there by the Council but by these people, so the actual difference is that most of the rates collected within the Greater Springfield community goes back to paying rest of the city,” Mr Coupland said.

"All the roads and sewerage etc are new so maintenance and upkeep is lower, so we're actually subsidising the rest of Ipswich and that's what people don't get, they just thought the Council put these things in.

"I'm not sure if most of the Springfield people think that way, I think it's mostly the rest of Ipswich and I don't know where it comes from, but I guess Springfield does get a bit more of some of the things as we have three councillors representing the same region so maybe that's why people think that.

"Maybe more transparency within the Council is needed, but if there is any way as a chamber we can help, then we're happy to look at that because a united city benefits all of us.”

The Greater Springfield Chamber of Commerce's Breakfast with Ipswich's new Mayor Elect

Andrew Antoniolli event will be held at 6:45am on Wednesday, September 6 at the Brookwater Golf and Country Club.

For more information visit the Greater Springfield Chamber of Commerce website.