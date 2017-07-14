Antoniolli vows to wind council companies

A MAYORAL candidate has vowed to wind up two council owned companies, if elected.

Cr Andrew Antoniolli made the announcement during his campaign policy launch today at the Ipswich Little Theatre.

He says the business conducted by two of the council-owned companies can be carried out in other ways under the Local Government Act.

Cr Andrew Antoniolli Helen Spelitis

Cr Antoniolli did not specify which two companies.

He said during his reign over the development and planning portfolio, there has been behind the scenes work and pressure for the council to improve communication and transparency around the council-owned companies.

Since taking on the portfolio, Cr Antoniolli has released quarterly updates on Ipswich City Properties' activities.

He also made a raft of promises around the arts and culture.

"I intend on following through on each and every promise," Cr Antoniolli told the small crowd gathered to hear his announcement.

"I am also open to suggestions from the community on how they think the council can be more open and transparent, and more engaged."