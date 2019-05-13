Antoniolli trial: Two final witnesses give evidence

FORMER Ipswich mayor Andrew Antoniolli said to a senior council lawyer that the CCC could bring him down over a bike during what had been "a big week in media".

In her evidence before Ipswich Magistrates Court, lawyer Nikki Parker said there had been a council recycling debate going on in the media and Antoniolli knew there was the matter of the bike.

"He said he bought a bike at auction," she said in cross-examination by Crown prosecutor Sarah Farnden.

"(He said he had bought it) Using council's community funds and that he'd spoken to CEO Jim Lindsay and asked if the council needed a bike.

Lawyer Nikki Parker leaves Ipswich Court. Ross Irby

"And he, according to Mr Antoniolli, said no, it wouldn't be right to keep it.

"He said Troy (Dobinson), who donated the bike for a community auction, had asked on numerous occasions when he was going to come in and pick up the bike, and that he (Antoniolli) said no.

"(He said) He went into the (Yellow Jersey) bike shop and was given the bike by Mr Dobinson."

Ms Parker said when Antoniolli walked in with the bike she assumed he'd been given the bike and not paid for it.

"He said he was given the bike on the understanding it was a loan. That at any time it could be given back," Ms Parker said.

"He said he thought the CCC could bring him down over the bike.

"That he knew purchasing the items out of the community funds was wrong and that's why he stopped that practice when he became mayor."

Kim Coogan gave evidence today. Ross Irby

Triathlete and former Yellow Jersey bike shop accounts and administration manager Kim Coogan outlined store procedures for documenting sales.

Ms Coogan said it operated a cloud-based system for processing cash transactions, credit cards, and redeeming gift vouchers, with information from the point of sale system transferred to the MYOB system. During cross examination, prosecutor Ms Farnden asked if Ms Coogan was aware of Mr Dobinson donating gift items. Ms Coogan said the shop would donate items occasionally, with all transactions recorded through the point of sale system.

She said it would be recorded as a donation payment and show a zero payment.

Ms Coogan recalled that someone from the Red and White Foundation went into the bike store around May 2015 and a gift voucher was sold to them.

The voucher was apparently listed as a $3200 entry on the general ledger on June 1, 2016.

When asked by defence barrister Peter Callaghan about a sale entry of $3200 made on October 8, 2016, Ms Coogan agreed no other details could be determined from that document alone, and she could not say anything about it from the records she'd seen.