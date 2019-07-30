Menu
Andrew and Karina Antoniolli arrive at Ipswich Court on Tuesday morning.
Crime

Court delays sentence in Andrew Antoniolli fraud trial

Hayden Johnson
by
30th Jul 2019 2:52 PM | Updated: 2:57 PM

ANDREW Antoniolli will have to wait another week before learning his fate. 

A decision on the sentence imposed on the former mayor who committed 12 acts of fraud and one attempted fraud has been delayed until August 9. 

TODAY IN COURT: Mayor had pattern of 'sophisticated' offending: Prosecutor 

Magistrate Anthony Gett told the court there were a few matters he wanted resolution on. 

It took several hours for the prosecution and defence to lodge their sentencing submissions. 

Antoniolli was released on bail to appear for sentencing at 9.30am on August 9. 

His wife Karina, daughters and supporters were in the court for the anticipated verdict today.

Antoniolli also pleaded guilty for breaching bail on May 25. 

RELATED: 'You're the big man': What Antoniolli said to breach his bail 

The city's 50th mayor has appealed the guilty verdict delivered by Mr Gett last month.

