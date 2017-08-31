Antoniolli on front foot on job losses after swearing in

JOBS THE KEY: Ipswich Mayor Andrew Antonioilli speaks to the media after he was sworn in this morning.

NEW IPSWICH Mayor Andrew Antoniolli has used his first press conference in the top job to vow to leave no stone unturned in finding a solution to the city's jobs crisis.

Cr Antoniolli, who was sworn in as mayor by CEO Jim Lindsay this morning, said that 900 jobs would be lost over the next nine months due to the closure of the Churchill Abattoir and the Steggles Baida Wulkuraka facility.

He said that all levels of government were working together to find solutions, which included investigating whether an injection by investors could save the facilities.

"If any investors want to come in and help, in this situation as a council we would roll out the red carpet and offer everything we can to help that happen," Cr Antoniolli said.

"We have had a couple of enquiries but I'd like to keep them under wraps without raising too many hopes.

"There is a lot resting on the next four weeks and we have to work hard as a collective group at all three levels of government.

"I am very pleased to say that all three levels of government have been pulling together and trying to help these workers.

"I have a meeting this afternoon with Minister for (Employment and Industrial Relations) Grace Grace and I spoke with the Premier late yesterday afternoon."

Cr Antoniolli said packages were already being formulated "for these people who may very well be out of a job within the next four to six weeks".

"Jobs are the most important thing here. The families are hurting and we need to look after them," he said.

"I believe we will put together a package in the same way that happened up north with Queensland Nickel.

"There will be ongoing job losses of 900 jobs we have been told over nine months so we really need to be working together and linking these people with other job opportunities as well.

"There are a number of other abattoirs for instance that have offered places and we are hoping that can help some of these workers."

Cr Antoniolli said he was confident the entire community would rally behind the workers in an attempt to find solutions and to provide support.