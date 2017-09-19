Antoniolli names temporary replacement for council CEO

Ipswich City Council CEO Jim Lindsay is facing corruption charges. David Nielsen

FORMER Logan City Council CEO Gary Kellar will temporarily fill the void at Ipswich City Council while Jim Lindsay faces corruption charges.

Mr Kellar compiled the recent council governance review report for Ipswich City Council, commissioned by Mr Lindsay, shortly before the mayoral by-election was held.

The 19 recommendations included in that governance review were adopted at today's council meeting, along with the recommendation to appoint Mr Kellar as acting CEO of Ipswich.

New Mayor Andrew Antoniolli said his council saw a need to bring in strong leadership and that Mr Kellar was highly respected in local government circles.

Cr Antoniolli told the gallery Mr Kellar had met with councillors last week and was formally interviewed for the position yesterday.

"Mr Kellar comes with a wealth of experience and I think he will see us through the tough road ahead," Cr Antoniolli said.

In a press release, Mr Kellar said he was honoured to have been asked to help the council and its organisation meet the challenge ahead.

"I have had a long career both serving in local government and more lately as a consultant advising councils on ways to improve their governance, management systems and services," Mr Kellar said.

"The Ipswich City Council and its organisation have a record of innovation and progress. I am looking forward to working with them to continue that role."

Mr Kellar's appointment to the role is temporary, to allow the council to consider its options concerning the future of its most senior executive position.

LGAQ chief executive Greg Hallam has endorsed the choice of acting CEO saying Mr Kellar had a faultless career and his "honesty and decency" was second to none.