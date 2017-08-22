Antoniolli hails the Wendt factor in win

THANKS MATE: Cr Andrew Antoniolli gets a photo of new councillor Wayne Wendt after Cr Wendt was sworn into the 2016 council. Cr Antoniolli has praised Cr Wendt's contribution to his mayoral win on Saturday.

THE IMPACT of Cr Wayne Wendt on the result of the Ipswich mayoral by-election has been hailed by Cr Andrew Antoniolli.

Cr Antoniolli, who will be installed as mayor once the election is declared, said that the former Ipswich West MP had been a superb sounding board and supporter throughout the campaign.

"Wayne was a rock, in the sense that he is the voice of reason," Cr Antoniolli said.

"He is a very sensible operator. He also had those years of experience in state government as well, and that brought a lot of experience to the campaign.

"I think having that support was critical, and it was more than just quiet support. Let's remember that Wayne had to continue his role as Division 5 councillor as well. So to get his full backing was very important."

Cr Antoniolli said Cr Wendt could easily have been in the same position he was now in.

"Let's be completely honest here, at one stage Wayne could have been in this mayor elect seat right here and now," he said.

"He would have had my backing for that as well."

Cr Wendt's division was a bulwark of support for Cr Antoniolli. At the large Karalee booth for instance, Cr Antoniolli won 1115 votes, 42.19% of the total. At Tivoli, he won 631 votes, 41.87% all-up.

"Wayne worked the Tivoli booth," Cr Antoniolli said.

"He actually asked for Karalee but we had so many helpers at Karalee and not enough at Tivoli. We thought Tivoli was a strong booth for Wayne to be on."

The QT spoke to Cr Wendt on Saturday night once it became clear Cr Antoniolli would win.

"I think Andrew has run a very strong grass roots campaign and he has run with a point of difference," Cr Wendt said.

"He has run on the fact that he can offer a new and vibrant future for Ipswich. I think Andrew's perspective on transparency has been very important. I have only been in the council 15 months and I have been encouraged by what I have seen in that time. I have not seen any evidence of wrong doing or anything like that."

Cr Wendt said he was always confident Cr Antoniolli would perform well west of Bundamba Creek.

"I think geography plays a big part in this.

"Paul Tully is well known in the eastern end of town and has been a strong advocate for that end of town for a long, long time. Andrew represents a new future and I think a lot of people at the western end of town have thought about where they want to go and have chosen Andrew.

"I am proud to be a part of that."

Cr Antoniolli had said before the election that Cr Wendt was his preferred choice as deputy mayor.

"I think we would make a very good team," Cr Antoniolli said yesterday.

"But I have to sit down with my colleagues and work through that. He would be my choice and I have also mentioned David Morrison as an alternative.

"But we still need to deal with the reality that at this point of time, when the election is formally declared (and Cr Antoniolli is sworn in), Cr Tully will be deputy mayor by the choice of council.

"We need to work through all of that and we will do that in a respectful manner."