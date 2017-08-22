Antoniolli family survived nightmare voyage to the jungle

FAMILY JOURNEY: Ipswich's newly elected mayor Andrew Antoniolli reveals how his ancestors sailed on the fateful expedition arranged by conman the Marquis De Rays.

FROM Italy to Ipswich via the jungles of modern day Papua New Guinea.

Cr Andrew Antoniolli, Ipswich's next mayor, has told the remarkable story of how his great great grandparents Luigi and Giovanna travelled from Italy to Australia in 1880 in search of a mythical paradise called New France on the ill-fated De Rays expedition.

They survived on treacherous seas and in the jungles of what is now known as the island of New Ireland in modern day Papua New Guinea.

Before recounting the story in full, Cr Antoniolli said the survival of his ancestors revealed the Antoniolli family to be "tenacious, tough, resilient... and resourceful".

A French nobleman and con artist, the Marquis de Rays had promised colonists from Europe that a bustling settlement with civic amenities and rich, fertile soils would await them if they parted with 1800 French francs in gold.

Cr Antoniolli's great great grandparents, from the northern Italian region of Veneto, took up the offer and with 340 of their countrymen set sail from the Spanish port of Barcelona and boarded a ship called the India.

Instead of a paradise on earth, they found a hell on earth - a tropical rainforest, no settlement, no arable land and hostile natives. After several months they were on the brink of starvation.

HELP: Stranded settlers on the island of New Ireland, in modern day Papua New Guinea, after leaving Italy for a better life in 1880 after being promised they would be moving to paradise. Cr Antoniolli's ancestors were among them. Contributed

"They arrived on what is now known as New Ireland and there were no provisions and none of the things that were promised," Cr Antoniolli said.

"Many of them perished from malaria and they knew they had to get out of there so they set sail again on the India.

"The ship set sail and ended up in Noumea. Italy was not a federated country back then but there was a consul in Australia and they approached Sir Henry Parkes who granted them permission to enter Sydney.

"It created quite a stir when 217 people landed in Sydney because the government hadn't considered what to do with them."

PIONEERS: Cr Andrew Antoniolli's great great grandfather Luigi Antoniolli (far left back row with white beard) left Veneto in 1880 for 'New France' before ending up settling in New Italy in NSW.

Cr Antoniolli said the new arrivals were offered up as house servants to affluent families but eventually collectively formed an Italian commune in northern NSW called New Italy, near Woodburn.

"My great great grandparents were simple farmers and established their home, as did many of the others, in the New Italy area," he said.

"The area where the New Italy museum currently is was the original Antoniolli land... and right at the front is the original Antoniolli well.

"Luigi had a cellar door. He made his own wine and would sell it to the wider community."

The Antoniolli family soon populated the Northern Rivers area and tended to have big families.

"My great grandfather Dominic had something like 13 children," Cr Antoniolli said.

"My grandfather Pat was a jockey down in Lismore and a trainer up here in Ipswich had heard about a jockey who had a 14-year-old son who was a very handy horseman."

That horseman was Cr Antoniolli's father Frank and he moved to Ipswich to further his career. Cr Antoniolli's grandfather also moved to Ipswich and established a family home at Silkstone.

Frank married Joyce Grace and Cr Antoniolli grew up in North Ipswich and attended North Ipswich State School and Ipswich High.

The conman known as the Marquis De Rays. Contributed

Ipswich's connection to the De Rays expedition is extraordinary.

"Last year we discovered that there were three or four other children in my youngest daughter Sienna's class at St Mary's that all had their great great great grandparents as part of that De Rays expedition," Cr Antoniolli said.

"We thought that was amazing. So in other words, they were part of the New Italy community."

"In the Italian Consulate in Australia it is one of the most important parts of our history.

"I met the Consulate General about seven years ago and when I told him my heritage was with New Italy he hugged me and said 'Are you from the De Rays Expedition?'

"When I said yes, he said the expedition was the most significant thing they had recognised at the Consulate."

The New Italy Museum Complex stands within acreage that was once owned by the Antoniolli family and part of the original New Italy Settlement. Pictured are early settlers to the region enjoying some wine. Contributed

Cr Antoniolli's mother Joyce grew up at Maroon where his grandfather's dairy farm was resumed by the state government for the Maroon Dam.

"My wife Karina's family were coalminers. Her grandfather died in Box Flat," Cr Antoniolli said.

"It is important for me to share my family history with my children.

"My kids get an understanding that they have a very strong connection to Ipswich through the Box Flat coal mine. They understand they have a very strong connection to the Maroon Dam. More importantly, when we take them down to the New Italy museum they can look at photos of their great great great grandparents."

When Cr Antoniolli and his children looks at Luigi, he is a splitting image of his own father.

"I will no doubt end up with a big white beard like my father in years to come, and end up ultimately looking like Luigi Antoniolli," Cr Antoniolli grinned.