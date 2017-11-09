Menu
Antoniolli confident no overcharging of Ipswich residents

IN THE wake of explosive revelations about a Queensland council overcharging residents, Ipswich ratepayers have been assured this council is confident in its procedures.

Private lobbying group the Local Government Association of Queensland has revealed it will carry out an audit of all councils after the Supreme Court handed down a ruling relating to Fraser Coast Regional Council.

The court found the Coast council had issued invalid rates over a three-year period.

The decision means the council may have to pay back rates, although the Fraser Coast Regional Council has said it intends to appeal the decision, blaming a "technical oversight" for the bungle.

Ipswich Mayor Andrew Antoniolli said this council was confident its procedures were sound but would observe "due diligence" regardless. "...We will review the court ruling to examine if there are any matters requiring attention," Cr Antoniolli said.

The LGAQ said it too would investigate further.

