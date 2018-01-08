Antoniolli, Dodrill clash after call to sack Ipswich council

DISSOLVE IT: Jim Dodrill, pictured at a previous election forum, wants an administrator appointed to the Ipswich City Council.

DISSOLVE IT: Jim Dodrill, pictured at a previous election forum, wants an administrator appointed to the Ipswich City Council. David Nielsen

Hayden is a young and versatile member of our team. He covers council, court and police. He also fills in on sport occasionally. He enjoys telling people’s stories and loves chasing the tough ones. He is always up for a story lead or just a chat about a certain issue.

AN ANTI-CORRUPTION campaigner has declared 2018 should be the year the Ipswich City Council is dissolved and an administrator appointed to provide the region with a clean slate.

Jim Dodrill, president of the city's ratepayers association, has welcomed a review into the council's transparency but reiterated his calls for the elected body to be dissolved.

"The current people, the councillors and the mayor in our view aren't doing a very professional job," Mr Dodrill said.

"They promised openness and transparency and they've given us nothing."

Mr Dodrill said the difficulty in obtaining information had led the association to lodge a complaint with Queensland's Office of Information Commissioner.

The office is undertaking a review of the council's processing of right to information requests.

Ipswich Mayor Andrew Antoniolli issued a stinging rebuke, claiming Mr Dodrill's comment was self-serving.

"Jim Dodrill would love to see an administrator so he gets an easier chance to run for council," Cr Antoniolli said.

Cr Antoniolli said an administrator means the community would lose "full control of council".

"It is one sole administrator who looks after everything and does not need to answer to the community in any way."

Cr Antoniolli said the community and the council would like the Crime and Corruption Commission investigation to end.

"We'd also like to see the CCC complete their investigation so that we can get on with running the business of council without any questions hanging over our heads - any clouds or any questions," he said.