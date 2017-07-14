Antoniolli to announce key policies and platform

VOTERS will today get a taste of the election campaign ahead, as the by-election draws nearer.

At 10.30am Ipswich councillor and mayoral candidate Andrew Antoniolli will reveal his core campaign platform and key policies.

Those policies will likely build on what appears to be Cr Antoniolli's campaign slogan, 'A New Direction'.

This morning's event is open to the public, but the alert - released yesterday just before midday - also state RSVPs are essential.

Polling Day is just five weeks away and already four people have declared their intention to run, although official nominations don't open until Saturday.

Cr Antoniolli's event will be held at the Ipswich Little Theatre.

Details:

10.30am, Friday July 14

rsvp@andrew4ipswichmayor.com.au

