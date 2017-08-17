Antique fair on election day

THE Ipswich Showgrounds pavilion will be turned into an old-style department store on Saturday when sellers from Queensland and New South Wales gather with thousands of antique and collectable items on offer.

The fair will offer a range of heritage and retro goods, together with deco items.

Everything from old toys and china to rare bottles, coins, books, jewellery plus many quirky collectables will provide a window into the past.

The Antiques and Collectables Fair will open to the public from 8am to 2pm, with an early bird session from 7am to 7.45am.

Admission is $8, children under 14 are free. Early bird admission is $12.

For details, see aussiefairs.com or call 0427465407.