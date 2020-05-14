Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Health

Antidepressant drug could ease COVID symptoms

by Nathan Vass in New York
14th May 2020 10:31 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A widely available and affordable antidepressant could help to ease the symptoms of coronavirus, and even protect against major organ failure, scientists say.

Researchers at the Washington University School of Medicine examining the effectiveness of fluvoxamine against COVID-19 say the drug appears to be effective combating so-called immune cell "cykotine storms" which can cause organ failure in severe COVID patients.

Virginia University researcher Professor Alban Gaultier said trial results of the drug were exciting.

"If proven effective in decreasing the symptoms of COVID-19, this treatment would be a safe and affordable option for fighting the pandemic.

"Further, this approach could also be applied to other inflammatory conditions driven by cytokine storms, such as sepsis."

Fluvoxamine is usually used to treat depression or for obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

Washington University, led by Professor Eric J Lenze, plans to test the effects of fluvoxamine on 152 patients with COVID-19 in Illinois and Missouri.

The patients will receive either fluvoxamine or a placebo while locked down at home.

"Using a psychiatric drug to treat COVID-19 may sound counterintuitive, but it's no more counterintuitive than using a malaria drug," Prof Lenze said.

 

"This drug has been around for decades, so we know how to use it safely.

"If effective, it could be an ideal drug to repurpose for outpatients with Covid."

Fluvoxamine works by regulating the level of a certain chemical, called serotonin, in your brain.

 

Originally published as Antidepressant drug could ease COVID symptoms, researchers say

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 health medicine science

Just In

    Just In

      BuzzFeed Australia to close

      BuzzFeed Australia to close
      • 14th May 2020 10:29 AM

      Top Stories

        Beautician’s ‘gut-wrenching’ closure comes to an end

        premium_icon Beautician’s ‘gut-wrenching’ closure comes to an end

        News A beauty salon is excited to throw open its doors and welcome back customers as COVID-19 restrictions ease this weekend.

        GYG IPSWICH: Grab a cheap lunch today!

        premium_icon GYG IPSWICH: Grab a cheap lunch today!

        Food & Entertainment GYG North Ipswich opening day deals!

        Veteran councillor in line for new gig amid probe

        premium_icon Veteran councillor in line for new gig amid probe

        News Cr Tully was among former Ipswich councillors sacked in 2018

        Business leader warns export bans threaten whole community

        premium_icon Business leader warns export bans threaten whole community

        Business A Kilcoy business leader has warned the impacts of Chinese export bans could have...

        • 14th May 2020 10:00 AM