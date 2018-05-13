Shocking anti-Asian racist signs

Anti-Asian posters were spotted around Top Ryde in Sydney's northwest.

A SERIES of racist signs calling for an end to Asian immigration have been posted prominently around Sydney's northwest over the weekend.

Large handwritten posters saying Asians are "not the face of Australia" and railing against foreign immigration have been discovered around Top Ryde, including the busy streets of Victoria Road and Buffalo Road.

One of the signs, posted by a Reddit user overnight, reads: "No more Asians. It's not the face of Australia. We speak English."

The poster, ironically riddled with spelling mistakes, goes on to say: "We wrote & read English. Dont (sic) insult our country. We dont (sic) insult yours. Stop the 457 work visa its (sic) a scam. It puts Aussies out of work. They doht (sic) go back.

"All Asian businesses/employees discriminate, they only employ Asians.

"Stop Asians applying for public housing assistance. They have no right to it. It puts Aussies homeless.

"Stop incoming Asians sporting paronts (sic) at our expense, they dont (sic) go back. Stop Asians illeagally (sic) using concession cards. Stop Asians seat hogging on out (sic) transport.

"Save our Aussie culture, politicians murdering our culture for short gain. Australia is not Asia."

Another image later emerged of a trolley with a sign stuck to it in the same area, which read: "This trolley was stolen by an Asian & dumped here."

City of Ryde Mayor Jerome Laxale confirmed to news.com.au that eight posters have been found and removed so far.

He said he was made aware of the racist signs this morning, and sent rangers around to remove them immediately.

"Ryde is one of the most vibrant and diverse cities in Australia," he told news.com.au. "We are proud of our multiculturalism. This rubbish hate speech has no place in Ryde."

He noted that near-identical signs have been posted around the suburb in recent years.

In February last year, the same poster was stuck to a Chinese-Australian property investor's billboard advertisements at a construction site in Ryde.

In 2014, a similar handwritten sign was discovered on an auction sign on Buffalo Road.

It's not yet known who posted them, but Mr Laxale said they are now looking through CCTV footage to determine who may be responsible.

But from a legal perspective, there are limitations on what can be done about it.

In 1989, Section 20D of the NSW Anti-Discrimination Act was introduced, which prohibited incitement to violence.

But since the law was put in place, there has not been one conviction for such behaviour.

Under the law presently, police would have to prove that an offender committed a crime because someone else told them to do it, making it difficult to take action against those who spread these posters around cities.

Keep Safe NSW is currently petitoning the government to overhaul the state's race-hate legislation.

Last month, racist posters were spotted around Canberra's CBD.

Last month, an Australian neo-Nazi hate group posted a series of racist stickers around Canberra's city centre, featuring the Nazi swastika and references to Adolf Hitler.

The group described itself as the "Hitlers you've been waiting for", and their website states their aim was to "provide an alternative for young Australians to the filth of modern society by setting a good example for people to live up to".

It's unknown whether the group is connected to the recent posters in Top Ryde, although the styles are different.