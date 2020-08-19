Anti-vaxxers will be the death of me, and possibly you too

OPINION: IN THIS age of misinformation at your fingertips I'm sure a great deal of you are aware of a certain brand of individual who proudly advertises the fact that they believe vaccines are the Devil's Work.

The outbreak of coronavirus across the world and the subsequent race to find a vaccine was always going to bring the anti-vaxxers out in force, so no surprise to read they are already vowing not to have anything to do with what most of us hope will be the jab that eventually brings this nightmare to an end.

Now, this idea that a few scattered communes of conspiracy theorists might not allow themselves and their children to be vaccinated usually wouldn't bother me, but it seems there could be more at stake this time.

If enough people believe the tripe being circulated, it could create just enough doubt in their minds to hold off on the jab.

As we know, a very high percentage of the population needs to have the needle for us to achieve herd immunity.

In other words, every human that goes around believing Bill Gates secretly wants to inject us with something that connects our inner most thoughts to the 5G network as part of his evil plans for world domination is a potential weak link in the chain.

I'm not really worried about what happens to the 1 per cent, but I am growing increasingly worried about how susceptible some of your more conventional folk might be to misinformation.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison says if a vaccine is delivered it will be “as mandatory as possible”. (AAP Image/Lukas Coch/POOL)

Given the rapid turnaround in between discovering the virus and creating the vaccine, people are already bound to be somewhat hesitant.

Science Minister Karen Andrews has been quoted as saying there is "enormous risk" people will believe conspiracy theories around the vaccine.

"It's just beyond the pale and disinformation or misinformation is dangerous and can lead to loss of life," Ms Andrews told the Herald Sun.

"In my role as Science Minister I'm actually just not prepared to sit there and allow these people to promote pseudoscience."

Here is hoping that common sense and truth prevail in the end.