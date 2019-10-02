Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A study has recommended individual cigarettes be printed with warnings, including how many minutes of life smokers will lose as they puff.
A study has recommended individual cigarettes be printed with warnings, including how many minutes of life smokers will lose as they puff. Trevor Veale
Health

Why graphic photos on smoke packs no longer shock addicts

by Robyn Wuth
2nd Oct 2019 10:33 AM | Updated: 10:33 AM

Researchers want health warnings printed on each and every cigarette as the shocking, graphic images printed on packets aren't convincing smokers to quit.

A new Queensland study has recommended individual cigarettes be printed with warnings, including how many minutes of life smokers will lose as they puff.

James Cook University's Aaron Drovandi, who led the research, said images of black lungs, rotten teeth and cancerous mouths on cigarette packaging have lost their shock value.

More Stories

cigarettes health research smoking

Top Stories

    Man gets more than bargained for in stop sign-dash

    premium_icon Man gets more than bargained for in stop sign-dash

    News Police asked him to unzip his jacket and found a bag stashed beneath

    • 2nd Oct 2019 9:40 AM
    It’s back! $1-a-week subscription offer returns

    premium_icon It’s back! $1-a-week subscription offer returns

    News Our cheapest deal is back offering the best journalism and rewards

    Motorcyclist dead after shocking, high-speed, head-on crash

    premium_icon Motorcyclist dead after shocking, high-speed, head-on crash

    News Queensland Police Service officers are investigating.

    Legendary corruption fighter's advice to maverick MP

    premium_icon Legendary corruption fighter's advice to maverick MP

    Politics She said his words of advice were to 'keep going'.