"The proposed laws don't prevent mass disruption to the public," Deb Frecklington JAMES ROSS
Politics

Anti-protest laws set to be passed

Domanii Cameron
Domanii Cameron,Sarah Vogler,Jack McKay
24th Oct 2019 10:33 AM
CONTROVERSIAL laws which will outlaw "dangerous" lock on devices used by protesters look set to be passed today in Queensland. 

Debate for the laws began yesterday after Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk fast tracked them in the wake of several Extinction Rebellion protests. 

During the debate, Labor MP Peter Russo said time would be the judge as to whether his Government's crackdown was necessary.

Meanwhile Ipswich West MP Jim Madden claimed his Government could have done a better job explaining why the controversial laws were needed.

"I also had to grapple with that question, as to whether the amendments were overreach and that there is sufficient legislation in place to allow the police to seize the devices before they are deployed," Mr Russo said. 

"The question that I have asked myself and was asked of me; what is the alternative?

"I have been unable to come up with an answer to this question and time will be the judge as to whether these laws were necessary but in my view to do absolutely nothing is not available to us in the present climate."

Mr Madden said "I hate to admit it" but his Government could have done a better job explaining why the Bill was necessary and what it hoped to achieve with the crackdown.

The LNP moved its own amendments yesterday that would outlaw "unlawful assembly", which would include activities that are intended to cause traffic congestion.

Any offenders found guilty twice of the new offence would be sentenced to a term of imprisonment of at least seven days, with a maximum penalty of one year in prison.

Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington said the LNP would support the Government's laws, but insisted they didn't go far enough.

"The proposed laws don't prevent mass disruption to the public," she said.

