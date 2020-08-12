Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
An anti-masker who allegedly assaulted a police officer when asked to wear a face covering has fronted court.
An anti-masker who allegedly assaulted a police officer when asked to wear a face covering has fronted court.
Crime

Anti-masker charged with police assault

by Anthony Piovesan
12th Aug 2020 6:48 PM

An anti-masker who allegedly assaulted a police officer when asked to wear a face covering has been hit with a string of charges including assaulting police, affray and breaching lockdown.

The 58-year-old Frankston woman fronted court on Wednesday and was further remanded to appear on August 21 where it will be alleged she lashed out at a police officer after being asked to wear a face mask.

A 58-year-old anti-masker has fronted a magistrate over an alleged assault at a Frankston cafe on Tuesday. Picture: Supplied
A 58-year-old anti-masker has fronted a magistrate over an alleged assault at a Frankston cafe on Tuesday. Picture: Supplied

 

The woman allegedly attended a cafe on Beach St about 12.20pm on Tuesday and "was spoken to" by another woman at the cafe about not wearing a mask.

The incident then escalated and police were called where the woman allegedly refused to state her name before assaulting a police officer.

Victoria Police issued 184 fines in the past 24 hours, including two dozen for failing to wear a face mask.

anthony.piovesan@news.com.au

Originally published as Anti-masker charged with police assault

anti-maskers assault coronavirus crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rising star’s newest single is music to dad’s ears

        Premium Content Rising star’s newest single is music to dad’s ears

        News Sarah Hogan took the words her father wrote in the late 80s and released a moving single about the ebbs and flows of love.

        • 12th Aug 2020 5:45 PM
        WATCH THE REPLAY: Ipswich SHS vs Keebra Park

        Premium Content WATCH THE REPLAY: Ipswich SHS vs Keebra Park

        Sport Juniors from different Ipswich clubs form positive new brotherhood playing in...

        VOTE NOW: Ipswich’s favourite hair salon

        Premium Content VOTE NOW: Ipswich’s favourite hair salon

        News We had hundreds of comments and dozens of nominations with readers keen to...

        Motorbike rider tells police: ‘I took some crack’

        Premium Content Motorbike rider tells police: ‘I took some crack’

        News An Ipswich man has been ordered off the road over a flurry of driving offences