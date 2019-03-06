Anti-incinerator protest to take over CBD this weekend

IPSWICH residents will unite in a public rally against a proposed incinerator this weekend.

Aptly dubbed Stop The Incinerator Rally the protest is set to take over d'Arcy Doyle Place from 10am-11.30am.

Between two events listed on social media there are 140 people confirmed and 500 more interested in the event which will protest the proposal of the waste-to-energy incinerator by German company Remondis.

Ipswich Ratepayers and Residents Association Inc. president, Jim Dodrill said the incinerator would cause an increase in trucks delivering rubbish to Ipswich for incineration, harmful emissions, and toxic ash from the facility which is proposed close to residential suburbs.

"The State Government aren't doing a very good job of monitoring and enforcing the current waste industry operations in Ipswich so how can we expect them to monitor and enforce an incineration operation," Mr Dodrill said.

"We've had a lot of interest, more in fact than any of the issues we've worked on in the last few years, this one has generated the peak number of people who are opposed to it.

"Apart from (Member for Ipswich) Jennifer Howard, there's no one who's advocating for an industrial incinerator. The evidence is too heavily against it.

"It's not good for anyone, it's not good for the waste and recycling industry, it s not good for peoples health, it's not good for traffic on the roads.

Protesters will gather in hoards on the weekend, rallying against the proposed Swanbank incinerator. Navarone Farrell

"There are so many factors against it, people are already having problems with odours from some of these waste operators and this is another way their health and lifestyles are going to be affected in a negative way.

Mr Dodrill said Remondis have recently applied to the Coordinator General office to consider the project as a Coordinated Project.

This means the incinerator could be approved without any public input or consultation as it is deemed a "significant project".

Mr Dodrill said a similar waste incineration facility proposed in Western Sydney last year was met with massive community opposition, and overturned by the NSW Parliament due to the adverse health effects associated with incineration. This is the first proposal of such plants for Queensland.

Representatives from Ipswich Residents Against Toxic Environments, Jo-Ann Miller MP's office, Zero Waste Ipswich, The Greens Party (Michael Berkman MP), Ipswich Ratepayers and Residents Association Inc. will be addressing the rally.