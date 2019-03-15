Anti-Adani climate rally scheduled for Ipswich CBD

STOP Adani Ipswich will hold an information day today to share concerns about the climate crisis in the community.

Anne Gardiner, a retired water engineer, will speak at the rally and provide an update on Adani's project approval.

Dr Gardiner said Adani wanted to take more water from the Suttor River than all agricultural users combined to wash coal.

"It is an insult to the farmers of the Galilee that Adani is also going to be allowed to tap water out of the Great Artesian Basin despite efforts of governments for many years to safeguard that wonderful asset,” she said.

The Stop Adani group will hold a public climate rally at 10am today in D'Arcy Doyle Place, 116 Brisbane St Ipswich.

