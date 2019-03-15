Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Stop Adani group outside Jennifer Howard's office.
Stop Adani group outside Jennifer Howard's office. Cordell Richardson
Environment

Anti-Adani climate rally scheduled for Ipswich CBD

Hayden Johnson
by
15th Mar 2019 2:50 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

STOP Adani Ipswich will hold an information day today to share concerns about the climate crisis in the community.

Anne Gardiner, a retired water engineer, will speak at the rally and provide an update on Adani's project approval.

Dr Gardiner said Adani wanted to take more water from the Suttor River than all agricultural users combined to wash coal.

"It is an insult to the farmers of the Galilee that Adani is also going to be allowed to tap water out of the Great Artesian Basin despite efforts of governments for many years to safeguard that wonderful asset,” she said.

The Stop Adani group will hold a public climate rally at 10am today in D'Arcy Doyle Place, 116 Brisbane St Ipswich.

For more information visit the Stop Adani Ipswich Facebook page.

adani climate change stop adani protest
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    WARNING: 'Very dangerous storms' for Ipswich, surrounds

    WARNING: 'Very dangerous storms' for Ipswich, surrounds

    Weather A severe thunderstorm warning is in place for people in parts of southeast Queensland.

    • 15th Mar 2019 2:16 PM
    Fuel up while the price is still low say RACQ

    premium_icon Fuel up while the price is still low say RACQ

    News Servos selling for a fair price in Ipswich today

    • 15th Mar 2019 2:50 PM
    Australian man confirmed as mosque shooter

    Australian man confirmed as mosque shooter

    News Police respond to multiple attacks on Mosques in Christchurch

    Nonchalant robber cycles away from court

    premium_icon Nonchalant robber cycles away from court

    Crime Nonchalant robber cycles away from court

    • 15th Mar 2019 2:00 PM