Did he really say that? Mundine’s shocking homophobic rant

Anthony Mundine.
by Staff writers

ANTHONY Mundine is already creating waves as he prepares to become the first 'intruder' on this season of I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here!

Mundine will join the nine current contestants on Monday's episode, and spoke ahead of his appearance.

Known for his offensive, trash-talking persona in the boxing world; it was Mundine's comments on homosexuality this time that have caused controversy.

 

Anthony Mundine.
According to the Sydney Morning Herald's Michael Lallo, 'The Man' discussed his viewpoint on the topic: "My biggest fear is Allah and if Allah prohibits it, then it's wrong.

"I was always taught that two genders together is natural; it's what's meant to be. Male and male, or female and female, is just confusing to society.

And while Mundine explained he doesn't personally have an issue with homosexuals, he added: "That's their prerogative; all I can do is warn them.

"I always tell my gay friend, 'You've got to find a lady…god will judge you, not me.'"

Despite earlier claiming that "the media have made me out to be a villain", Mundine did little to help his reputation, going on to tell media that he doesn't believe in contraception or abortion either.

