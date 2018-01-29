Did he really say that? Mundine’s shocking homophobic rant

ANTHONY Mundine is already creating waves as he prepares to become the first 'intruder' on this season of I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here!

Mundine will join the nine current contestants on Monday's episode, and spoke ahead of his appearance.

Known for his offensive, trash-talking persona in the boxing world; it was Mundine's comments on homosexuality this time that have caused controversy.

Anthony Mundine.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald's Michael Lallo, 'The Man' discussed his viewpoint on the topic: "My biggest fear is Allah and if Allah prohibits it, then it's wrong.

"I was always taught that two genders together is natural; it's what's meant to be. Male and male, or female and female, is just confusing to society.

And while Mundine explained he doesn't personally have an issue with homosexuals, he added: "That's their prerogative; all I can do is warn them.

"I always tell my gay friend, 'You've got to find a lady…god will judge you, not me.'"

Despite earlier claiming that "the media have made me out to be a villain", Mundine did little to help his reputation, going on to tell media that he doesn't believe in contraception or abortion either.