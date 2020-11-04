Menu
Letters to the Editor

Anthem drama shows why we should keep politics out of sport

4th Nov 2020 11:32 AM

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: "When in Rome, do as the Romans do." This goes for any Australian team, including the notorious NRL, always creating or attracting controversy.

Representing and adored by their Australian fans, paid in Australian dollars, playing in Australian sporting stadiums, they believe they may or may not, sing the Australian anthem at Origin matches.

However, their Australian base has objected and protested this un-Australian stance of not singing the anthem at Origin matches They have done an about turn.

If you represent our nation in any official capacity, you need to stand united. "A house divided against itself cannot stand."

"United we stand; divided we fall." Teamwork relies on all in unison, working for the good of the sports and the nation. Politicising sports has no place on the field. It's just not cricket.

E Rowe, Marcoola

letters to the editor national anthem nrl
Ipswich Queensland Times

