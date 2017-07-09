Answers needed on vaccinations

DRUGS INDUSTRY: biggest problem a reader finds with the vaccination process is the 'ignorance of the population'.

I AM not against vaccinations but have many questions and here are some of them:

1. Why is the vaccinated community up in arms about those who haven't vaccinated?

I was of the understanding that you won't contract those diseases if you comply with the vaccination schedule.

If that's the case then it would appear that the unvaccinated community are the ones at risk.

Then again, vaccinations may not afford the necessary level of protection espoused by the medical fraternity.

2. People who are at high risk of contracting Hepatitis B are intravenous drug users and/or those who are sexually promiscuous.

Why then is this vaccination given to tiny babies less than 24 hours old and with an immature immune system?

The risk factors do not match the need.

3. Rubella is a mild disease, easily tolerated but can cause death or birth defects in an unborn baby.

The high-risk group here is pregnant women.

Why is this vaccination provided to pre-puberty females and why is the male population receiving it at all?

The biggest problem I see with the vaccination process is the ignorance of the population (not their fault) and doctors not providing informed consent (risks vs benefits).

People also need to know the machinations behind the pharmaceutical industry, its origins and the corruption by the Rockefeller and Carnegie Foundations during its infancy.

JIM SIMPSON

Rosewood