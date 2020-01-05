Answering the call for help and changing lives

BARRY Rienecker never planned to put his feet up for long in retirement, and these days his work with a local charity is keeping him busier now than he’s been before.

After he retired five years ago, Mr Rienecker got to fulfil a long-term dream of volunteering, saying it was how he was raised, and would encourage anyone in Ipswich to do the same.

Born in Ipswich, he grew up in Walloon and went to St Edmunds College.

After going to university, he worked as a public servant until 2014.

“The office was downsizing, and I just felt it was a good time to retire,” he said.

“It was easy for me to put my hand up. I enjoyed my work but wanted to see what was next.

“Volunteering was something I’d had in the back of my mind. I was raised as a Catholic and similarly with other religions like Judaism and Islam, they all preach and encourage you to help others. There was always that nudging towards helping people, and here was my chance to do something because I had the time to actually do it.”

Mr Rienecker looked around for a charity to support, and came across Rosie’s, a local charity that helps homeless or disadvantaged people across Ipswich.

Teaming with other charities such as Blue Sky, and with medical volunteers, it gives clients a chance to eat, shower, wash their clothes, and chat to volunteers.

It means Mr Rienecker is kept busy, and not just with Rosie’s.

“Today I am the branch co-ordinator with Rosie’s, I also volunteer at St Vinnies, and I coach basketball, which takes up my time,” he said.

“A number of people at my church volunteered with Rosie’s, and they were looking for helpers at that time. I went along one day, and I loved it, plus growing up I was always encouraged by my parents to do volunteering.”

Mr Rienecker said it had many rewards.

“It’s good to see that you are helping people, and to see them progressing, to see them going from hitting the streets, to having someone to talk to, to getting some friends, it’s life changing, seeing them realise they are worthwhile and progressing,” he said.

“Despite my background, I’m a very shy person. I find it difficult to talk to people generally. Doing presentations at work for example, I found very hard. Rosie’s has taught me to go and talk to someone I don’t know, and I’m now comfortable with that. It’s just one good thing I’ve got from volunteering.”

An average day for Mr Rienecker in retirement is busy.

“On a normal day I’ll deal with admin, and at this time of year I’ve had to step in, I’ve done five outreaches in eight days,” he said.

“That includes prepping the van, doing food deliveries, contacting volunteers, organising training, that all takes time.

“On a night like a Wednesday in Queens Park we head back about 6pm, and I’ll get home around 7.30pm.

“My family know how important it is to me, and my children are now all grown up, they sometimes think I do too much. My wife is very understanding, and says I need to delegate a bit more, but she knows what it means to me. I do need to plan a bit better to be honest. I have plans for 2020 to get all the admin stuff in place so I can spend better quality time with my family.”

Mr Rienecker would encourage anyone in Ipswich help others, and said the rewards were endless, no matter what you did or with which charity.

“Right now, we are good for volunteers, but I know other charities in town that need volunteers like St Vinnies, Blue Sky, and Footprints in the Park. Everyone can support them in some way, whether it’s donating time, or food, or money. I’d say come along and share the friendship, as volunteering is so rewarding,” he said.

“It gives them a good feeling.”

Volunteer thrives on giving

Linda Thomson, volunteer at Rosies.

LINDA Thomson is heading into her second year helping Rosie’s and loves it.

She said volunteering once a month gave her immeasurable rewards and she looked forward to visiting Queens Park to help the disadvantaged.

“I saw an ad on social media looking for volunteers,” Ms Thomson said. “I’d seen them operating in Brisbane and when I saw the chance to help, I jumped at it.

“We are on rosters as teams, and I love it. It’s the best Wednesday of my month, I look forward to it so much. I love meeting up with the team and seeing everyone who comes along. It’s great when you are familiar with people, getting to see the same faces.

“I love working with homeless people, and I think it’s a very important area to be working in because there are a lot of disadvantaged people in Ipswich we can help. Some people just come here for a chat, as they can be lonely.”

Ms Thomson encouraged volunteering.

“In the end, we are all equal, and I’m happy to help out. It’s a very rewarding thing to do,” she said.

Do you know an unsung hero in Ipswich? Tell us about them by emailing qt.@qt.com.au