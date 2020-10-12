Menu
Another woman may have been shot at during Aldi bow attack

by Elise Williams
12th Oct 2020 5:49 PM
Police are searching for a woman they believe may have unknowingly been shot at during a horror compound bow attack that left a teenager in hospital last month.

QPS are appealing for the woman in the CCTV footage to contact them in relation to the attempted murder investigation.

Detectives believe the woman may have been fired at during the terrifying attack on September 22, just minutes prior to the moment a man is alleged to have opened fire at an Aldi supermarket.

Police charged 25-year-old Benjamin Jeremy Bourke from Bundamba with attempted murder, after they say he allegedly fired a compound bow at a 15-year-old girl.

It is understood the teenager was at the time of the incident holding her mobile phone in her hand, before she instinctively lifted her hand up to protect herself in a move that may have saved her life.

Police want to speak with this woman. Picture: QPS
Police say the witness (pictured) was walking along South Station Road prior to this incident, and police believe the compound bow may also have been discharged in her direction.

The QPS are urging the woman, or anyone who may know her identity, to contact them.

