31°
News

Another win for comms centre with three new staff on way

Joel Gould
| 9th Mar 2017 10:00 AM
GLAD TIDINGS: Ian Leavers, pictured supporting Ipswich communications centre workers in 2015, now has good news about new staff coming to the Yamanto hub.
GLAD TIDINGS: Ian Leavers, pictured supporting Ipswich communications centre workers in 2015, now has good news about new staff coming to the Yamanto hub. Rob Williams

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE Ipswich Police Communications Centre has received another boost with three new staff set to be employed.

The staffing level at the moment is 23 but it should be 26.

READ MORE: Ipswich police comms centre to stay, $1M upgrade next

Now that the future of the Yamanto hub has been assured by Police Minister Mark Ryan and $1 million in upgrades promised, the staff numbers are set to return to their correct allocation.

Queensland Police Union president Ian Leavers said he had received the guarantee from Mr Ryan himself.

"The police minister has guaranteed the 26 staff positions, which include both police and civilians, will all remain," Mr Leavers told the QT.

"The three current vacancies of two police positions, including the Officer-in-Charge position, and a civilian position will now be filled."

READ MORE: People power wins out at for comms centre

Mr Leavers was a prime mover in campaigning against the earlier proposed shutting of the Ipswich communications centre and for the past two years has fought to protect the staff and secure the future of the centre.

He said the big win for the Ipswich community was a group effort and thanked all those involved.

"We welcome the $1 million upgrade for the Ipswich Communications Centre and thanks to a concerted campaign by police themselves, the mayor, the local member and the Queensland Times common sense has prevailed," he said.

"It is pleasing the Police Commissioner (Ian Stewart) has changed his formerly immovable view and now realises just how important it is having local people handling local calls for service from the public.

"This is a great win achieved by us all joining together and this model of co-operation here in Ipswich should now serve as the example for the rest of Queensland."

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  ian leavers ipswich police communications centre queensland police union

DRUG BUST: Large marijuana plants, prescription pills found

DRUG BUST: Large marijuana plants, prescription pills found

Police charge two following Ipswich raid

VIDEO: How Ipswich gardens can help keep honey flowing

Ipswich West Moreton Bee Keepers Association members Darryl Ryan and John Jackson demonstrate Flow Hive.

Have a sweet tooth? Kings of the bees share their honey secrets

Carl's snap is "Oh, wow! Beautiful!”

"Oh, wow! Beautiful!"

Here is this week's Facebook cover image as chosen by you

Mum scared to drive 'lemon' Ford Focus

Julie Zawila of Springfield Lakes, drives what she says is a "lemon Ford". Picture: Peter Cronin

IPSWICH parent covers car in signs to warn other motorists.

Local Partners

VIDEO: How Ipswich gardens can help keep honey flowing

Have a sweet tooth? Kings of the bees share their honey secrets

Another win for comms centre with three new staff on way

GLAD TIDINGS: Ian Leavers, pictured supporting Ipswich communications centre workers in 2015, now has good news about new staff coming to the Yamanto hub.

Leavers says workers' future safe with staff levels to return to 26

Hip Hop royalty brings special show to Bluesfest 2017

Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones, better known by his stage name Nas, is an American hip hop recording artist, record producer, actor and entrepreneur.

He boasts 13 Grammy nominations

Former cop to open up about online safety, bullying

Former detective to teach Ipswich residents about online safety

Five things to do this weekend

ADVENTURE: Get into the fun of augmented reality with Dinosaurs in the Park at Goupong Park in Collingwood Park.

Check out what's on in and around Ipswich

CMC ROCKS: Country star to tour Oz with new songs

Eric Paslay to play sold-out Ipswich festival

Shedding the drama: The Biggest Loser gets a major makeover

The Biggest Loser: Transformed trainers Libby Babet and Shannan Ponton pictured with host Fiona Falkiner, centre.

NEW-look weight-loss show is working towards lifelong change.

7 reasons why we love Simon from MAFS

We love you Simon!

Why we love Simon from Married At First Sight

REVIEW: Truth, race and justice explored in Jasper Jones

Aaron L McGrath and Levi Miller in a scene from the movie Jasper Jones.

Brilliant Aussie storytelling with a stellar cast

Everything you need to know about buying Elton tickets

Tickets to Elton John's Mackay show go on pre-sale Thursday March 9 and general sale Tuesday March 14.

Warning ahead of official Elton John ticket pre-sale.

Lisa Curry's reunion with fiance airs on I'm A Celeb tonight

Lisa Curry pictured after her elimination from I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! Supplied by Channel 10.

OLYMPIAN thanks Queenslanders for supporting her charity.

Iconic 'Games of Thrones landmark' destroyed

The Azure Window on the Maltese island of Gozo has been lost in a damaging storm. Picture: Caroline Hodgson via AP

Winds, huge waves have destroyed the Azure Window on Maltese coast

Owners Motivated-Don&#39;t Delay Call Today!

17 DAVIES Street, Kalbar 4309

House 3 2 4 $339,000

Make no mistakes this property will be sold. Consisting of a two storey solid brick home and sitting proudly on a 966m2 block, this beauty is ready for you to move...

JUST LIKE NANNAS

11 Robin Street, Coalfalls 4305

House 3 1 1 265,000...

This one owner 60 year old home has been much loved over the years and this is the first time it has ever been on the market for sale. Sitting high up the street...

Superb Investment - Buy 1 or 2!

4 & 6 Wilson Court, Brassall 4305

House 3 1 1 $280,000 each

Here is a great opportunity to get into investment market as two great investment properties hit the market. It will be your decision, you can buy one or the...

RARE AS HEN’S TEETH

21 Lusitania Street, Newtown 4305

Residential Land VACANT BLOCKS OF LAND IN NEWTOWN ARE A RARITY ESPECIALLY IF THEY ... $219,000

VACANT BLOCKS OF LAND IN NEWTOWN ARE A RARITY ESPECIALLY IF THEY ARE 865 SQUARE METERS AND HAVE A 19 METER FRONTAGE. IDEALY SUITED TO DUAL OCCUPANCY BUT A LARGE...

&quot;THIS REPRESENTS THE BEST VALUE IN LOWOOD&quot;

17 Spoonbill Court, Lowood 4311

House 4 2 2 $249,000

This home is located in a modern estate and is close to the local schools, shops and transport. The property offered is a "cut above the rest"-- lovely neutral...

Opportunity to Create or Recreate a Top Horse Training Facility

2682 Cunningham Highway, Willowbank 4306

Rural 3 2 10 $799,000...

“Runnymede Lodge” Location! Location!! Being only 5 minutes to Ipswich, 3 minutes to Willowbank Raceway, 5 minutes to Amberley Air Base and 45-50...

A Little Slice of Heaven

1080 Coleyville Road, Coleyville 4307

Rural 5 3 7 $1,525,000...

The standout features of this property is its rustic charm and breathe taking views out to Mount Walker and water views of the both dams. It's an easy commute on...

Rural Acreage Without The Price Tag!

223 Andrews Dip Road, Anduramba 4355

3 1 1 Auction 12/4/17

Sitting proudly on the hill, with uninterrupted views over the valley, this 3 bedroom home is surrounded by 160 acres of improved pastures, perfect for running...

SOMETHING SPECIAL FOR BOTH FAMILIES AND INVESTORS!

5 Larsen Street, Leichhardt 4305

House 2 1 1 $225,000 NEG

This feature packed family home is a real surprise package and is sure to appeal to both home owners looking for a feature packed and beautifully presented home or...

The Lifestyle Property to all Home.

Lot 2 Andrews Road, Crows Nest 4355

Rural 0 0 Auction 12/4/17

This 100 acre/40ha property provides you with beautiful views looking over Crows Nest Golf Course to the north and rolling green hills to the west. The property...

Demand sparks more growth

KEY ACQUISITION: Don Pulver from Eniquest Industries (left) with Glen Grimish from CBRE at the company's new site at Sunshine Coast Industrial Park.

Energy company expands to 8890sq m Caloundra industrial site

Enjoy the Bellthorpe lifestyle

Appreciate a rural lifestyle on a total of 80.9ha in Maleny

MAP: How much land is worth in your suburb

Map showing 2017 land valuations, Ipswich

New valuations show growth in city's eastern areas

Company claims to 'teach' sharks

Great white sharks have been responsible for two fatal attacks on North Coast beaches in recent years.

"You do not get to the top of the food chain being an idiot"

The Queensland regions where land values are going up

New residential construction home framing against a blue sky.

One region still has an average land price of $31,500

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!