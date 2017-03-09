Another win for comms centre with three new staff on way

GLAD TIDINGS: Ian Leavers, pictured supporting Ipswich communications centre workers in 2015, now has good news about new staff coming to the Yamanto hub.

THE Ipswich Police Communications Centre has received another boost with three new staff set to be employed.

The staffing level at the moment is 23 but it should be 26.

Now that the future of the Yamanto hub has been assured by Police Minister Mark Ryan and $1 million in upgrades promised, the staff numbers are set to return to their correct allocation.

Queensland Police Union president Ian Leavers said he had received the guarantee from Mr Ryan himself.

"The police minister has guaranteed the 26 staff positions, which include both police and civilians, will all remain," Mr Leavers told the QT.

"The three current vacancies of two police positions, including the Officer-in-Charge position, and a civilian position will now be filled."

Mr Leavers was a prime mover in campaigning against the earlier proposed shutting of the Ipswich communications centre and for the past two years has fought to protect the staff and secure the future of the centre.

He said the big win for the Ipswich community was a group effort and thanked all those involved.

"We welcome the $1 million upgrade for the Ipswich Communications Centre and thanks to a concerted campaign by police themselves, the mayor, the local member and the Queensland Times common sense has prevailed," he said.

"It is pleasing the Police Commissioner (Ian Stewart) has changed his formerly immovable view and now realises just how important it is having local people handling local calls for service from the public.

"This is a great win achieved by us all joining together and this model of co-operation here in Ipswich should now serve as the example for the rest of Queensland."