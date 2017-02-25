Another voice needed to balance Andrew Bolt's rubbish

I TOO was affronted to discover the right-wing rants of Andrew Bolt in my QT (Ken Alderton, QT Feb 23).

It is bad enough putting up with the xenophobe climate sceptic Zanetti's cartoons without this.

If we have to have this rubbish, let us at least have a bit of balance.

My choice would be Mike Carlton's acerbic take on current events - always good to lighten the mood. Otherwise, perhaps Waleed Ali and his thoughtful comments. Also enjoyable are Elizabeth Farrelly, Anne Summers or Jacqueline Maley's essays. I don't know if Philip Adams still writes for papers, but he is also a good read.

CLARE RUDKIN

Barellan Point