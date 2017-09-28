Another terrifying attack on labrador, after being shot

UNANSWERED QUESTIONS: Grantham's Kayla Evans wants to know who assaulted her Labrador Lola and why.

Francis Witsenhuysen

FOLLOWING a sickening assault on their Labrador Lola, Ben Davey and Kayla Evans have experienced another "terrifying" incident involving their beloved pet.

Lola made headlines across the state earlier this month after she was shot in the head with a shotgun at close range, leaving her with 30 slug pellets lodged into her head.

Ms Evans said while her one-year-old pet was slowly healing after the attack she was further traumatised when an intruder entered their Grantham property and deliberately targeted Lola.

"About a week after she was shot we came home from work to find Lola chained between two chains," Ms Evans said.

"The chains had been tightened and shortened so she was stuck between them and couldn't move. Our other dog had been let off its chain, the gate was unlocked and the water had been moved.

"That was all pretty terrifying for us."

The couple reported both incidents to the RSPCA and the police, and a man is assisting the RSPCA with the investigations into the original attack.

Labrador Lola was found bloodied with about 30 wounds in her head in the Lockyer Valley on August 31. Contributed

Punishment aside, Ms Evans said she just wanted someone to take ownership for what happened to Lola and to offer an explanation.

"Whoever did this has caused pain and injury to a family pet who is sweet little Labrador," she said.

"And they've now left us with so much money in vet bills. We are young - we've just bought a house - and it's even more difficult not knowing why it happened."

Ms Evans reminded pet owners to keep their dogs locked up at all times.

"Especially living in a rural area because a lot of farmers have guns and have problems with wild dogs," she said.

"Whether Lola is guilty or not she was probably on someone else's property when this happened and it's my fault as an owner that she got out."

Lola has had multiple surgeries since she was shot, though she may only need one more operation to make a full recovery.

Ms Evans, who is a vet nurse, said despite there being 20 pellets still lodged in Lola's head there was only one pellet in her eyebrow bone they were concerned about.

"All the specialists agree that if the pellets aren't causing any ongoing problems we should just leave them in," she said.

Originally the young couple had set up a GoFundMe account to help with Lola's vet fees, however since then Dr James White From Veterinary Specialist Services in Brisbane has donated his time to do the procedures on Lola for free.

"That was a kind gesture, we really appreciate it," she said.

"We'd love to thank everyone who's taken an interest, and wanting to help out and donate toys and food and treats."

"Her other procedures have cost us about $1500, and she currently needs $150 worth of medication a week which will continue for another three weeks."