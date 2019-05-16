Another 'powerful' first at Costco

Menu
VIC solar power rebate
Andrew Hanlon
Navarone Farrell
16th May 2019
ALONG with coffins, spa baths, all terrain vehicles and whole roasting pigs, you can now get solar panels for your home at Costco.

The green energy initiative by Queensland company InStyle Solar, now has a line available for purchase at the North Lakes and Ipswich Costco stores.

It's another first for Costco, and Instyle Solar, being the first solar company to move into the retail environment where shoppers can purchase green tech from a bricks and mortar store, with the full in-store experience.

InStyle Solar CEO Karl Brown said moving to a retail space was the next viable step for the company to make green energy more available to customers.

"The launch is an exciting move forward for renewable energy and the first chain retail solar offering in Australian history," he said.

To ensure customers purchase the right product for their energy requirements, a sales representative will be on-site to offer information and expert advice on the solar products available.

About 500,000 homes use solar power in Queensland. The State Government expects this figure to rise to about one million homes by 2020.

For more information visit www.instylesolar.com.　

