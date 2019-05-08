Another MP shares 'concerns' on effects of incinerator

Remondis is undertaking detailed studies to build the waste-to-energy plant, which it says will divert up to 500,000 tonnes of waste a year from its landfill.

A BOOMING population has prompted a second member of parliament to raise concerns about the effects of a $400million waste-to-energy plant proposed at Swanbank.

Member for Ipswich West Jim Madden has joined his colleague, Member for Bundamba Jo-Ann Miller, in questioning how Remondis's incinerator will affect residents.

Remondis is undertaking detailed studies to build the waste-to-energy plant, which it says will divert up to 500,000 tonnes of waste a year from its landfill.

The company is expected to submit an application to Queensland's independent Co-ordinator-General to declare it a co-ordinated project.

If the Co-ordinator-General declares it a co-ordinated project, it will streamline approvals and fast-track delivery.

Mr Madden admits he is unsure about the development.

"While I have had a briefing from the minister's office, I am yet to be convinced that this project will benefit the Ipswich community or that this is an environmentally acceptable method to generate electricity in Ipswich," he said.

Mr Madden said the growth of the Ipswich region had diminished the buffer between residents and development.

"While the Swanbank industrial area was once bounded by a buffer of farm land and bushland, this buffer area is rapidly being replaced by housing, with suburbs such as Ripley, which is a priority development area with an estimated population of 150,000 people, as well as the ever-expanding suburbs of Blackstone, Collingwood Park and Redbank Plains," he said.

"Residents from these suburbs have voiced their concerns to me about the proposed waste-to-energy power plant.

"I share these concerns and I hope that their voices are heard."

Ms Miller has gone one step further than her colleague.

Despite receiving several briefings from the company, Ms Miller has called for Remondis to dump its proposal.

Remondis Queensland operations general manager Bret Collins wrote to the QT in April and appealed for the public to consider the project.

"Remondis does not expect everyone to agree with what it is proposing, but it does ask for the right to suggest a better solution and then to test that against strict environmental benchmarks," he said,

Ipswich MP Jennifer Howard has previously said she supported Remondis's proposal, putting her at odds with her two Ipswich Labor colleagues.

The plant won't require additional waste streams.