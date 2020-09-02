Another Ipswich student tests positive for COVID-19

Staines Memorial College in Redbank Plains now has three positive COVID-19 cases.

Staines Memorial College in Redbank Plains now has three positive COVID-19 cases.

ANOTHER student at an Ipswich private school has tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total number of confirmed cases linked to the school to three.

Queensland recorded two new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, with both linked to known cases.

One case is a female healthcare worker in her 30s who is a household contact of a previously confirmed case and the other is a student at Staines Memorial College in Redbank Plains.

This comes after both cases announced on Tuesday were from Ipswich; an 18-year-old student from Staines and a nurse who works at Ipswich Hospital.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said there are now 28 active cases across Queensland, with 18,151 tests conducted over the past 24 hours.

“(Both new cases) are linked with existing known cases so we’re very comfortable with that,” she said.

The first case at the Ipswich Christian co-ed school was confirmed on Sunday and it closed for cleaning.

“That school, of course, will go through the usual cleaning, there will be contact tracing occurring and until that can all be finalised that school will be closed,” chief health officer Dr Jeannette Young said on Sunday.

“That school has a very good system in place and they’ve already contacted all of the families.”

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.