Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Staines Memorial College in Redbank Plains now has three positive COVID-19 cases.
Staines Memorial College in Redbank Plains now has three positive COVID-19 cases.
News

Another Ipswich student tests positive for COVID-19

Lachlan Mcivor
2nd Sep 2020 8:24 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

ANOTHER student at an Ipswich private school has tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total number of confirmed cases linked to the school to three.

Queensland recorded two new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, with both linked to known cases.

One case is a female healthcare worker in her 30s who is a household contact of a previously confirmed case and the other is a student at Staines Memorial College in Redbank Plains.

This comes after both cases announced on Tuesday were from Ipswich; an 18-year-old student from Staines and a nurse who works at Ipswich Hospital.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said there are now 28 active cases across Queensland, with 18,151 tests conducted over the past 24 hours.

“(Both new cases) are linked with existing known cases so we’re very comfortable with that,” she said.

The first case at the Ipswich Christian co-ed school was confirmed on Sunday and it closed for cleaning.

“That school, of course, will go through the usual cleaning, there will be contact tracing occurring and until that can all be finalised that school will be closed,” chief health officer Dr Jeannette Young said on Sunday.

“That school has a very good system in place and they’ve already contacted all of the families.”

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Langer Cup finals: Roosters sign Ipswich SHS duo

        Premium Content Langer Cup finals: Roosters sign Ipswich SHS duo

        Rugby League NRL premiers the Sydney Roosters have swept into Ipswich SHS and scooped up two of the Langer Cup’s most promising players.

        Watch live: Ipswich’s growing strength for Langer Cup duel

        Premium Content Watch live: Ipswich’s growing strength for Langer Cup duel

        Rugby League Fitness guru shares tremendous work being done to help school footballers prepare...

        • 2nd Sep 2020 10:30 AM
        New $2.8m eco-tourism campground in national park

        Premium Content New $2.8m eco-tourism campground in national park

        Environment An innovative new $2.8m eco-tourism campground operated by the famed O’Reilly’s...

        ‘Come and kill me’: Mum calls cops on visiting son

        Premium Content ‘Come and kill me’: Mum calls cops on visiting son

        News A court has heard a man drunkenly abused neighbours and police during a domestic...