Another Ipswich Hospital healthcare worker tests positive

ANOTHER healthcare worker at Ipswich Hospital has tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total number of infected staff to five.

Queensland recorded two new cases overnight, including a woman in her 30s who works at the hospital and a woman in her 20s who lives with an already confirmed case.

There are now 25 active cases across the state with more than 6000 tests conducted over the past 24 hours, Deputy Premier and Health Minister Steven Miles confirmed.

Queensland recorded two new cases on Sunday, including a 32-year-old nurse from Ipswich Hospital who was providing care to a positive COVID-19 patient.

As a result, 222 hospital staff had to go into quarantine.

The first round of testing from the Karinya Place aged care facility in Laidley all came back negative.

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.