Closure sign on the door of Jamaica Blue at Riverlink on May 16 2019
Business

Another Ipswich coffee spot says soya latte

Navarone Farrell
by
16th May 2019 3:56 PM
THE shock closure of a staple Ipswich coffee shop has left locals gobsmacked.

The Jamaica Blue Cafe at Riverlink has posted a sign in its window saying it is temporarily closed.

"Due to unforeseen circumstances this Jamaica Blue Café is currently closed and will be reopening soon. Apologies for any inconvenience," the sign reads.

A spokesperson for Food Co, Jamaica Blue Cafe's parent company said due to a shortly expiring lease the franchisee has pulled out of the business.

"The lease on this site is due to expire at the end of 2019," they said.

"The franchisee has decided not to continue on in the business. The Franchisor is currently reviewing its options."

The cafe opened in Riverlink in 2016 and is the latest in a string of Ipswich coffee spots to close its doors.

