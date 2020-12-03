Another greyhound death raises questions over $40m facility

Rescue dog Lucy at a protest against the $40 million greyhound racing track planned for Purga in February.

ANOTHER greyhound death at the Ipswich racetrack has a welfare advocacy group again raising questions about the State Government’s plan to spend $40 million on a new racing facility for the city.

Two-year-old dog Magical Rose was put down after a race on Saturday at the Ipswich Showgrounds to take the total deaths at the track this year to 11.

She collided with other dogs at the first turn and suffered a fractured ankle.

An artist's render of the new $40 million greyhound racing facility to be built at Purga.

Coalition for the Protection of Greyhounds Queensland director Anne Hendley said according to stewards’ reports that made it 36 dog deaths across the state in 2020 with 27 of those happening at tracks in south east Queensland.

The group is calling for more “compassion” for the animals with all but the one of the greyhounds to have been euthanised at the Ipswich track this year suffering fractures.

“The racing industry has created a dangerous environment for greyhounds and has a responsibility to keep them alive,” she said.

“Greyhounds run at 60 km/h around curved tracks and in races with too many dogs injuries are inevitable.

“The racing industry’s own research recommends straight tracks and six-dog races in the interests of greyhound safety.

“Too many greyhounds are being euthanised with fractured legs and the industry must do more to give these dogs another chance.

“If the Queensland Government wants to support Ipswich greyhound racing with millions of taxpayers’ dollars, then they should reflect the community’s love of dogs and save these greyhounds’ lives.”

Through Racing Queensland’s Race Meeting Injury Scheme, trainers can apply for up to $5500 for “reasonable treatment costs” for bone fractures and tendon and ligament injuries.

Another $50 a week for up to 13 weeks can also be accessed for rehab costs.

“Why wasn’t poor Magical Rose treated under the rebate scheme?,” Ms Hendley said.

“Euthanasia usually occurs at the track after discussions between the vet and the greyhound’s connections.

“Maybe a second opinion might be required from an independent vet?

“It costs around $4,000 to treat a typical leg fracture injury, but for many in the racing industry, greyhounds are disposable products.

“More should be done to rehabilitate seriously injured greyhounds and not take their lives.”

Construction on the $40 million Greater Brisbane Greyhound Centre at Purga is expected to begin in 2022 with a one-turn track, a two-turn track and a straight track to be built.

The industry and the State Government say the new centre will make racing safer for dogs.

Former Racing Minister Stirling Hinchliffe said animal welfare would be at the “core design” of the new Ipswich facility.

“Racing Queensland has consulted with experts, including Professor David Eager from the School of Mechanical and Mechatronic Engineering at Sydney’s University of Technology,” he told the QT earlier this year.

“The new Greater Brisbane Greyhound Centre will be a world-standard track with the welfare of the racing animals at its heart.”

New Racing Minister Grace Grace did not respond to request for comment.

“I know it will create some jobs but not $40 million worth,” Ms Hendley said.

“It’s all about the gambling money.”

