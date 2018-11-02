Another fuel, fast-food precinct approved for Ipswich

THE region will get another service station and fast-food precinct after Ipswich City Council signed off on new plans.

A 7-11 service station, car wash and takeaway food hub will be constructed on the corner of Mullins St and Collingwood Dr, Collingwood Park.

The material change of use application for the vacant corner site was approved by Ipswich City Council on October 29.

Part of the approved application includes an area for a drive-thru automatic indoor car wash bay.

The 24-hour car wash facility will include automatic roller doors to "reduce noise levels", a pre-wash area and a vacuum area with six car spaces.

What fast-food outlet will occupy the takeaway space is not known.

Six fuel pumps will be installed at the 7-11.

The development will also include "high-quality landscaping" and enough parking to stop cars from banking-up on Collingwood Dr.

The site of the new service station and fast-food precinct is across the road from Woodlinks State School and adjacent to proposed future residential estates.

Redbank Plains was the fastest growing suburb in the Ipswich region in the June quarter, with 419 extra people calling the suburb home compared to the March quarter.

Collingwood Park was the fourth-fastest growing suburb, with 173 additional people moving in during the quarter.

Similar fuel and fast-food precincts have been built across the region at West Ipswich and Redbank Plains.