Another fresh and frosty weekend in Ipswich

IPSWICH is in line for another fine and fresh weekend.

Overnight temperatures will drop as low as 1C before the working week returns with particularly fresh day time maximums of 21C.

This morning minimums dipped to 3C with the slight chance of morning frost and the warmest part of the day will heat up to 21C.

Sunday morning will be slightly cooler with 1C overnight minimums and morning frost and 22C during the day.

The start of the working week will also be a bit fresh, between 2C and 24C on Monday before things start heating up to 6C overnight and 27C during the day on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Gordon Banks said a combination of dry air, clear skies, long nights and light winds was contributing to the cold snap.

Increasing cloud cover will warm up Friday morning for southern inland areas. Very light patchy rain for a lucky few. Don't get too excited though, back to blue skies and cold starts again on Saturday. Get your local forecast at https://t.co/JCHZB1gXNS. pic.twitter.com/9NIfzrKr64 — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) July 18, 2018

"We're in the middle of a big area of high pressure with a very dry air mass and this is causing clear and dry conditions with very light winds," Mr Banks said.

"All of these things together are conspiring to give us some very cold nights.

"We're a few weeks past the winter solstice but the nights are still fairly long and that gives the ground the chance to get colder."

In Boonah temperatures will range between 1C and 20C today and 0C and 21C on Sunday while in Gatton, this morning was slightly warmer at 3C, with 20C maximums.

On Sunday, temperatures in Gatton will range between 1C and 21C.