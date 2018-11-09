Menu
After hours on the phone, Telstra still hasn't managed to provide a basic service.
After hours on the phone, Telstra still hasn't managed to provide a basic service. Pexels
Another example of shocking service from major telco

Shannon Newley
9th Nov 2018 9:29 AM | Updated: 10:36 AM
I DON'T like to use this space to complain about my personal woes but when it comes to Telstra, I know I am not the only one suffering so perhaps you can relate.

Sure my disgraceful experience doesn't compare to lost business revenue because of recent outages, but I think my mental health has taken a hit.

All I want to do is to give Telstra an exorbitant amount of money each month for home internet.

First there was a mix up with my address. Once I raised this the modem arrived and a technician turned up.

While the technician's work was done as promised, there was still no net. Due to the incorrect address, there were two open accounts causing confusion. After an hour and half on the phone I was told it would take five days.

After three days I got an email saying I'd be connected but it had the wrong address. So again after an hour on the phone I was assured it was sorted and I would have the internet in 48 hours.

After more two days I was on the phone again. More confusion and starting from square one but I would have the net in three days. Only hours later, after cheekily mentioning my job, I got a call saying the issue would be fixed in 24 to 48 hours. Minutes later an extra modem turned up. Now I have two modems and no internet.

In the grand scheme of things a couple of weeks without home internet is not the biggest deal but I am baffled as to how hard it is to provide a basic service. Given the level of competition in this space, one has to wonder how long Telstra can go on with such poor delivery.

