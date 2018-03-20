Another waste facility planned for Ipswich's northside

Transport company Beaumont wants to establish a waste transfer station at North Tivoli, near established company Candy Soils.

Transport company Beaumont wants to establish a waste transfer station at North Tivoli, near established company Candy Soils.

ANOTHER application to establish a waste facility has been lodged with Ipswich City Council.

Transport company Beaumont owns the land where S&W Transfers wants to establish a waste transfer station at North Tivoli, near established company Candy Soils.

The proposed facility off the Warrego Hwy at Mount Crosby Rd would not be open to the public.

According to application documents lodged with Ipswich City Council the type of waste would be dry general domestic waste, largely garden organics and soil, construction and demolition waste.

The application documents specifically states regulated waste, such as asbestos, or putrescible waste (which creates smell) will not be taken at the facility.

If approved, the company would be able to bring in 160 tonnes of waste a day in 40 trucks.

The maximum daily deliveries would be 50 trucks for 200 tonnes per day.

Beaumont Transport and the consultant for S&W Transfers has been contacted.

The proposal - officially lodged with the council in September last year - is out for public consultation now.

Between March 20 and April 11, residents can have their say on the development application.

Submissions should be addressed to;

The assessment manager

Ipswich City Council

PO Bpx 191 Ipswich Q 4305

Ph: 07 3810 6666

www.ipswich.qld.gov.au

Email: council@ipswich.qld.gov.au

The application can be viewed online at http://pdonline.ipswich.qld.gov.au.

Select application enquiry; the application number is; 2360/2017/MCU

OR

Select property enquiry; 540 - 604 Warrego Highway North Tivoli

'Long battle ahead': Ipswich mayor says

IPSWICH is preparing for an onslaught of applications to establish waste facilities within the city.

The council is already considering an application from waste giant BMI to open a super dump at New Chum.

The company operates a facility at Swanbank where a gigantic pile of rubbish sits and can be seen from a distance.

Rubbish pile in Blackstone. Rob Williams

Earlier this month, Mayor Andrew Antoniolli warned dump companies would soon descend on Ipswich.

"Council expects more applications... This is going to be a long battle," Cr Antoniolli said, at a public meeting earlier this month.

The application to establish a landfill facility in a 50 metre deep disused mining pit from BMI was lodged in February.

The company says it will only accept construction and demolition waste.